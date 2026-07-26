Miami FC Shows Resilience in Hard-Fought Battle against Eastern Conference Leaders

Published on July 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami, FL - Miami FC showed resilience and attacking quality Saturday night, battling back from an early two-goal deficit before falling 3-2 to Eastern Conference leaders Tampa Bay Rowdies at South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium.

Facing the top team in the Eastern Conference for the second time this season, Miami overcame an early setback and controlled much of the second half before an extraordinary long-range strike ultimately decided an entertaining contest.

The match got off to a difficult start for the hosts. Just minutes after kickoff, Joel Soñora was forced to leave the match due to injury, with Rodrigo da Costa entering in his place. Shortly after, Tampa Bay capitalized on two early opportunities, as Russell Cicerone opened the scoring in the 10th minute before MD Myers doubled the visitors' advantage just two minutes later.

Rather than letting the early deficit dictate the match, Miami steadily found its rhythm. Rodrigo da Costa helped stabilize the midfield, while Gerald Díaz, Mason Tunbridge and Arney Rocha began creating dangerous opportunities as the hosts grew into the contest.

Miami's persistence was rewarded deep into first-half stoppage time when Gerald Díaz earned a penalty after driving into the box. Arney Rocha stepped up and calmly converted from the spot to cut the deficit to 2-1 heading into halftime. Moments later, the Rowdies were reduced to ten men after Isaiah LeFlore received his second yellow card, giving Miami both momentum and a numerical advantage entering the second half.

Head Coach Gaston Maddoni made attacking adjustments after the break, introducing fresh legs as Miami continued to dictate the tempo. The hosts spent long stretches in the attacking half, forcing the Eastern Conference leaders onto the defensive while searching for the equalizer.

Jürgen Locadia, continuing his return from injury, entered just after the hour mark and immediately added another dimension to Miami's attack.

The pressure finally paid off in the 76th minute. Mathieu Ndongo made an excellent run to the end line before delivering a perfectly weighted pass across the face of goal for Locadia, who finished from close range to bring Miami level at 2-2 and cap an impressive comeback.

With momentum firmly on Miami's side, the hosts continued pushing forward in search of a winner. Instead, Tampa Bay reclaimed the lead just four minutes later when Marco Micaletto produced a remarkable long-range strike that ultimately proved to be the difference.

Miami refused to back down. The hosts continued attacking throughout the closing stages and applied sustained pressure during eight minutes of stoppage time, forcing the Eastern Conference leaders to defend deep until the final whistle.

While the result ultimately favored the visitors, Miami's response against the Eastern Conference leaders reflected the growth and determination of Maddoni's squad. After battling back from two goals down and pushing the conference leaders until the final whistle, Miami now turns its attention to another important Eastern Conference showdown when it hosts Detroit City FC on Saturday, August 1, at South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium. Tickets are available now at MiamiFC.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 26, 2026

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