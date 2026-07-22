Match Preview: Miami FC at Colorado Switchbacks FC

Published on July 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Overview: MIA @ COS

Date: Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Kickoff: 9:00 P.M. ET

Venue: Weidner Field (Colorado Springs, Colorado)

Forecast: 90 degrees and cloudy at kickoff

How to Watch: CBS Golazo Network (Nationwide) & YouTube (International)

KNOW YOUR CLUB - Miami FC

Miami FC heads west this week for its first-ever meeting with Colorado Switchbacks FC on Wednesday night at Weidner Field. After one of its most complete performances of the season last week, Miami will look to carry that momentum into another important USL Championship matchup.

Miami enters Wednesday's contest following a commanding 2-0 victory over Indy Eleven on July 15. Rodrigo da Costa opened the scoring just before halftime before Jürgen Locadia found the net for the second consecutive match, helping Miami secure an important three points. Defensively, Gaston Maddoni's side produced another organized display, limiting Indy Eleven's opportunities while earning its fourth league clean sheet of the season.

The victory improved Miami to 5-5-6 on the year as the club continues to build momentum heading into the second half of the USL Championship season. Wednesday's trip to Colorado marks the first of two consecutive road matches before Miami returns home on Saturday, July 25, for Noche Latina presented by avianca against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Pitbull Stadium.

KNOW YOUR OPPONENT - Colorado Switchbacks FC

Colorado Switchbacks FC enters Wednesday's matchup with a 5-5-4 record after playing to a 1-1 draw against Lexington SC in its most recent league match. Sitting just one point ahead of Miami in the overall standings, the Switchbacks will be looking to continue their climb in the Western Conference while taking advantage of home field at Weidner Field.

Led by Head Coach James Chambers, Colorado features an experienced group that is difficult to break down defensively while remaining dangerous on the counterattack. Wednesday's interconference matchup gives both clubs an opportunity to build momentum as the USL Championship season enters its second half.

Head-to-Head

Wednesday's contest marks the first-ever meeting between Miami FC and Colorado Switchbacks FC. With no previous history between the clubs, both sides will look to begin the series with a positive result.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 21, 2026

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