LSC Agrees to Mutual Contract Terminations with Latif Blessing, Alfredo Midence
Published on July 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club has agreed to mutual contract terminations with midfielders Latif Blessing and Alfredo Midence, allowing both players to pursue new opportunities.
Blessing made 10 appearances for the Greens in all competitions across the 2025 and 2026 seasons with one goal scored.
Signed ahead of the 2025 campaign, Midence appeared 22 times for Lexington across the last two seasons, totaling 1,112 minutes played and scoring once as well.
The club wishes both players the best moving forward and thanks them for their contributions.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 10, 2026
- FC Tulsa Hope for On-Field Fireworks in Second Half of 2026 - FC Tulsa
- Locomotive Welcome New Mexico United for the Prinx Tires USL Cup - El Paso Locomotive FC
- LSC Agrees to Mutual Contract Terminations with Latif Blessing, Alfredo Midence - Lexington SC
- Sporting JAX Updates Pair of Fall USL Championship Match Dates - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- New Mexico United Selected as Top 5 Nominee for New Mexico Entertainment Awards - New Mexico United
- FC Tulsa Sign Goalkeeper Noah Adams to USL Academy Contract - FC Tulsa
- El Futuro - New Mexico United Academy to Hold Tryouts - New Mexico United
- Out in the West Texas Town of El Paso - New Mexico United
- Oakland Roots Sports Club Signs Three from Project 51O to First Team Academy Contracts - Oakland Roots SC
- Match Preview: Lexington Sporting Club at Louisville City FC - July 11, 2026 - 8 p.m. ET - Lexington SC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts Lexington for Rivalry Game - Louisville City FC
- It's LEX V LOU Round 3 with a Knockout Round Berth on the Line - Lexington SC
- Hartford Athletic Faces Westchester SC in Prinx Tires USL Cup Matchup - Hartford Athletic
- Prinx Tires USL Cup Preview: Rowdies vs Naples - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington SC Stories
- LSC Agrees to Mutual Contract Terminations with Latif Blessing, Alfredo Midence
- Match Preview: Lexington Sporting Club at Louisville City FC - July 11, 2026 - 8 p.m. ET
- It's LEX V LOU Round 3 with a Knockout Round Berth on the Line
- Semmle's Five Saves, Molloy's Two Assists Lead to Week 17/18 Team of the Week Honors
- Lexington Thumps Rowdies, 4-1, Extending Unbeaten Streak to Five