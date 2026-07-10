LSC Agrees to Mutual Contract Terminations with Latif Blessing, Alfredo Midence

Published on July 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club has agreed to mutual contract terminations with midfielders Latif Blessing and Alfredo Midence, allowing both players to pursue new opportunities.

Blessing made 10 appearances for the Greens in all competitions across the 2025 and 2026 seasons with one goal scored.

Signed ahead of the 2025 campaign, Midence appeared 22 times for Lexington across the last two seasons, totaling 1,112 minutes played and scoring once as well.

The club wishes both players the best moving forward and thanks them for their contributions.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 10, 2026

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