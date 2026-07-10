New Mexico United Selected as Top 5 Nominee for New Mexico Entertainment Awards

Published on July 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is honored to announce that it has been selected as a Top 5 nominee for the 2026 New Mexico Entertainment Awards. Being nominated for this award shows that New Mexico United is still committed to the ideals of bringing New Mexicans together in ways never done before. The award ceremony will take place on July 12th, 2026 at the African American Performing Arts Center.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 10, 2026

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