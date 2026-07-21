Miami FC Brings Together Hundreds of Young Players for Free Soccer Clinic in Homestead
Published on July 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC News Release
On Saturday, July 18, Miami FC brought hundreds of young players and their families together at SPH Regional Soccer Park for a free soccer clinic, creating a morning centered around player development, learning, and community.
The event began with opening remarks from Miami FC and SPH leadership before participants took the field for an interactive training experience led by Miami FC Academy coaches, Head Coach Gastón Maddoni, and Miami FC players.
Throughout the morning, participants rotated through a variety of skill stations focused on technical development and fundamental soccer skills. Miami FC First Team players joined the Academy coaches at each station, demonstrating drills, encouraging participants, and working directly with every group throughout the clinic, giving each child the opportunity to learn alongside professional players in a fun and supportive environment.
Following the training sessions, families had the opportunity to meet the players, collect autographs, take photos, and spend additional time with the team, creating memorable moments on and off the field.
The clinic reflected Miami FC's continued commitment to growing the game across South Florida by creating meaningful opportunities for young players to learn from professional athletes while strengthening connections within the local community.
"It was incredible to see so many families who want to be a part of what we're building in Homestead," said Firmiano, Miami FC Academy Director. "Events like these are an important part of our mission to inspire the next generation of players while continuing to grow the game in the Homestead community."
The clinic was made even more enjoyable thanks to the support of Miami FC's partners. Families visited the Avianca activation, where children created paper airplanes and received hand fans to stay cool. Baptist Health provided cooling towels, while A-Game kept players and families refreshed by providing complimentary beverages throughout the morning.
Miami FC would like to thank every player, parent, volunteer, coach, and partner who helped make the day such a memorable experience. Seeing hundreds of young players enjoying the game together reinforces the club's commitment to making soccer accessible and creating opportunities for the next generation.
Continue the Journey with the Miami FC Liceo Program
The excitement doesn't have to end there!
Registration is now open for the Miami FC Liceo Program in Homestead, where young players will have the opportunity to develop their skills in a fun, structured, and environment starting this Fall!
Designed for players of all experience levels, the program focuses on technical development, confidence, teamwork, and fostering a lifelong love for the game while providing a clear pathway within the Miami FC Academy.
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