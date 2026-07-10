Hartford Athletic Faces Westchester SC in Prinx Tires USL Cup Matchup

Published on July 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - With a spot in the next round of the tournament on the line, Hartford Athletic welcomes Westchester SC of the United Soccer League League One to Trinity Health Stadium for the group stage finale of the Prinx Tires USL Cup on Saturday, July 11th.

HARTFORD ATHLETIC VS. WESTCHESTER SC

WHEN: Saturday, July 11th, 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford CT

HOW TO WATCH: The WAX, WFSB.com, ESPN+

USL CUP IMPLICATIONS

Hartford enters Saturday's Prinx Tires USL Cup matchup as Group 5's sole leader, holding down first place with a 2-0-1 overall record (seven points). With a win, Athletic will claim the group and advance to the knockout round for the second consecutive season, following their USL Cup Championship win last campaign. Hartford controls its own destiny; with a matchup against a USL League One opponent on tap, a path to the next round of glory is well within reach.

SCOUTING REPORT

Westchester SC enters Saturday's matchup with a 4-9-2 overall record in league play and a 0-2-1 mark in USL Cup action. They are 0-7-0 on the road this season and are looking to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat against Athletic Club Boise. Having not scored a goal since June 24th, Westchester SC relies heavily on Conor McGlynn, who leads the club with eight goals in 15 appearances.

BEFORE THE HUDDLE

"This is a massively important game for us. As a team and a city in the Northeast, to come out of this group two years in a row - and to do it after being in a bad spot after the first group game means everything to us," said General Manager and Head Coach Brendan Burke. "It shows who we are as a locker room, overall club and city. We are not an afterthought. We are a growing presence."

For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the club via social media on 'X', Facebook, and Instagram @hfdathletic.

Stay tuned in to Hartford Athletic socials for updates on our injury report, brought to you by The Flood Law Firm.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.