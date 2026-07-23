Hartford Athletic Inks Oscar Pearman as USL Academy Signing
Published on July 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic News Release
HARTFORD, Conn. - Hartford Athletic announced the signing of Oscar Pearman to its roster full-time on Thursday. As a USL Academy signing, Pearman will be eligible to train and compete for Hartford in official competition while retaining his NCAA eligibility.
The defender joins Athletic ahead of his first season at Stanford University. Prior to committing to Stanford, Pearman had a standout career at Woodstock Academy in Woodstock, Connecticut.
Pearman and Hartford Athletic are set to face Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, July 25, at 10:30 p.m.
For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the club via social media on 'X', Facebook, and Instagram @hfdathletic.
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