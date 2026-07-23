Match Preview: Republic FC at Oakland Roots SC

Published on July 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Overview: SAC @ OAK

Date: Saturday, July 25

Location: Oakland Coliseum

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m.

Make the Trip: Learn more about match tickets & discounted Capitol Corridor train tickets at SacRepublicFC.com/AwayDays

Watch at Home: FOX40, FOX40+, ESPN+ - former Republic FC midfielder and Sacramento native Matt LaGrassa joins this week's call

Know Your Club - Republic FC

The Quails wrap up a three-game road swing with a big rivalry match, and the final league match up at the Oakland Coliseum.

Last weekend, the squad picked up a gritty point against perennial championship contender Charleston Battery. Republic FC kept Charleston under constant pressure throughout the first half and early into the second, allowing Forster Ajago to put the team up in the 48th minute. A long throw from Aaron Essel was headed into the mix for Jared Timmer, who flicked it forward for Ajago to finish it off with an acrobatic bicycle kick.

After Charleston equalized from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute, Sacramento was preparing for its final push to claim all three points, until Forster Ajago was issued a red card, forcing the team to play down a man for the remainder of the game.

"Coach's message was 'we don't concede here, we don't allow them to score a goal on us in these last 15 minutes,'" said defender Jared Timmer. "It shows how tough we are to beat. We're a team that is always going to be in a game no matter the circumstances."

Led by goalkeeper Danny Vitiello's five saves, the Indomitable Club collected themselves and hunkered down defensively to keep the league's top scoring team off the board, even as they continued to add offensive firepower down the stretch.

"We were able to defend as a team, and that's something we pride ourselves on. That's why we're coming away with a point," said Head Coach Neill Collins. "I think 60 minutes in, we felt we were in line for three points, but in the end it's a point, and now it's up to us to build on that and start turning these single points into three."

Know Your Opponent - Oakland Roots

It's been a busy week for the Roots. After taking last weekend off, they were on the road facing Lexington SC on Wednesday night. Despite dominating the possession, putting twice as many shots on target, and finishing with a higher expected goals tally, Oakland came away without any points by a scoreline of 2-0.

It was the second straight loss for Oakland, who will surely be looking to return to the form they opened the season with - their best start in club history. The reigning USL Championship Golden Boot winner, Peter Wilson, has continued to show his scoring prowess. He currently leads the Roots with 10 goals, which ties him for second in the league rankings.

Head-to-Head

In regular season play, Republic FC continues to dominate this NorCal series (5-2-6 record). The matchups are typically decided by fine margins, with 11 or 13 previous matches decided by a goal or less.

And while Saturday marks the first time that Sacramento and Oakland are meeting in the 2026 regular season, the two clubs have already met on the field this year. Back in May, the Indomitable Club claimed a 1-0 win in USL Cup group play as Mayele Malango buried a beautiful curler from distance.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 23, 2026

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