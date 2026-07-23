AHN, Hounds Announce 2026 Change Makers

Published on July 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Riverhounds and Allegheny Health Network are teaming up once again to present the AHN Change Makers series with the 2026 theme Heart of a Hound: Access to Greatness.

The Change Makers series was launched by the Hounds and AHN in 2023 to recognize individuals across the Pittsburgh region who demonstrate leadership, perseverance and a commitment to improving the lives of their fellow community members.

With a new theme each year, this year's Heart of a Hound: Access to Greatness theme will highlight the stories of community members who have shown exceptional resilience to better themselves and others. Whether it is a young person overcoming a pediatric health challenge to return to the field or a man or woman leading the charge to help those in their neighborhood access better health and wellness services, AHN and the Hounds are seeking to honor those who have shown the "Heart of a Hound."

Friends, family, fans and members of the AHN and Hounds communities are invited to nominate candidates for this year's Change Makers series using the online submission form at riverhounds.com/change.

This year's honorees will be recognized at halftime of the Riverhounds' match on Saturday, Sept. 12 at F.N.B. Stadium, and they will get to enjoy the match from the AHN suite. Honorees also will receive social media spotlights and a special Riverhounds Change Makers jersey in addition to the on-field ceremony.

For more information on Heart of a Hound: Access to Greatness, please contact the Riverhounds Communications Department at media@riverhounds.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 23, 2026

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