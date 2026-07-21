Hounds' Amann Named USL Player of the Week
Published on July 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release
PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC forward Trevor Amann was named the USL Championship Player of the Week for Week 19/20 after a historic scoring outburst last week, the league announced this afternoon.
Amann finished the week with four goals in two matches, which was highlighted by the fastest-ever hat trick in a professional league in the United States. He needed only 3 minutes and 27 seconds to rack up his three goals in the Hounds' 3-1 win Saturday over Louisville City FC in front of a national CBS audience.
That spectacular stretch came after Amann scored during the Hounds' midweek match at Sporting Jacksonville, sending Amann into the team lead with nine goals across all competitions in 2026, including five in USL Championship play.
Amann is the third Hounds player to win Player of the Week this season after Albert Dikwa took the honor in Week 7 and Nico Campuzano got top honors in Week 10. He is also the first Hounds player to have at least four goals in a two-match stretch since Russell Cicerone bagged five across consecutive matches against Atlanta and Hartford on Aug. 22 and 28, 2021.
Amann will lead the full USL Championship Team of the Week, presented by SiteOne, when it is announced later this afternoon.
Images from this story
|
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC forward Trevor Amann
(Chris Cowger)
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 21, 2026
- Brooklyn FC vs. San Antonio FC: Your Guide to the July 25 Match at Maimonides Park - Brooklyn FC
- Mark-Anthony Kaye Earns Team of the Week Honors - Sacramento Republic FC
- Switchbacks FC Sign Sam Jones to a 25-Day Contract - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- McNamara, Obregón Jr. Earn USL Championship Team of the Week Recognition for Week 19/20 - Brooklyn FC
- Lamar Batista, Jamie Webber Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 19/20 - FC Tulsa
- Touch-A-Truck Returns to F.N.B. Stadium on August 29 - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Frank Nodarse Named to USL Championship Week 19/20 Team of the Week - Rhode Island FC
- The Somos Unidos Foundation Teams up with the Rotary Club of Albuquerque for Health Clinic - New Mexico United
- Hounds' Amann Named USL Player of the Week - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Orange County SC Continues Western Conference Push at Monterey Bay FC - Orange County SC
- Miami FC Brings Together Hundreds of Young Players for Free Soccer Clinic in Homestead - Miami FC
- Miami FC Controls Indy Eleven in Complete 2-0 Victory at Pitbull Stadium - Miami FC
- Lexington Lines up to Host Oakland Roots SC Wednesday Night - Lexington SC
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.