Hounds' Amann Named USL Player of the Week

Published on July 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release









Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC forward Trevor Amann

(Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Credit: Chris Cowger) Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC forward Trevor Amann(Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Credit: Chris Cowger)

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC forward Trevor Amann was named the USL Championship Player of the Week for Week 19/20 after a historic scoring outburst last week, the league announced this afternoon.

Amann finished the week with four goals in two matches, which was highlighted by the fastest-ever hat trick in a professional league in the United States. He needed only 3 minutes and 27 seconds to rack up his three goals in the Hounds' 3-1 win Saturday over Louisville City FC in front of a national CBS audience.

That spectacular stretch came after Amann scored during the Hounds' midweek match at Sporting Jacksonville, sending Amann into the team lead with nine goals across all competitions in 2026, including five in USL Championship play.

Amann is the third Hounds player to win Player of the Week this season after Albert Dikwa took the honor in Week 7 and Nico Campuzano got top honors in Week 10. He is also the first Hounds player to have at least four goals in a two-match stretch since Russell Cicerone bagged five across consecutive matches against Atlanta and Hartford on Aug. 22 and 28, 2021.

Amann will lead the full USL Championship Team of the Week, presented by SiteOne, when it is announced later this afternoon.

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.