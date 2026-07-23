Switchbacks Earn Three Points at Home Behind Two Goals from Bennett

Published on July 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release









Colorado Springs Switchbacks race forward against Miami FC

(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC) Colorado Springs Switchbacks race forward against Miami FC(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC)

Colorado Springs, CO - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC picked up another three points with a hard-fought 2-0 win at home against Miami FC.

The Switchbacks came flying out of the gate from the kickoff, applying relentless pressure throughout the first half with nine shots, including three from #10 Adrien Perez, 51 final third entries compared to eight from Miami, and registering 10 touches in the opposition box. Colorado Springs controlled the tempo of the first half with a 69.1% possession rate.

Coming out for the second half tied 0-0, the breakthrough finally arrived in the 79' when #6 Sam Williams lofted a ball from way outside the box that found #90 Khori Bennett who powered a header past Miami goalkeeper #1 Eloy Room from six yards out for what would be his first goal of the night that broke the tie and gave the Switchbacks a late 1-0 lead.

In the 90', #17 Sadam Masereka intercepted a pass before splitting two Miami defenders to find Bennett who scored his second goal of the night and his eleventh goal this season to give the Switchbacks an insurance goal and seal a 2-0 victory.

Colorado Springs finished the match with 13 shots, six on target, 71 final third entries, and an 85% passing accuracy, while goalkeeper #22 Colin Shutler made three saves and delivered another clean sheet.

The Switchbacks will go head-to-head with the Charleston Battery on Saturday, July 25 for Christmas in July night presented by Blue Federal Credit Union. Stay tuned for more updates and coverage, and be sure to follow us on social media @switchbacksfc or visit our website for the latest news and information.

Post-Match Quotes:

Alan McCann

Overall Thoughts:

"Very good, the first half was definitely dominant. At the start of the second half, for about 12 minutes, we didn't really look like ourselves, and then the subs coming in absolutely changed that all over again. I thought the two goals were great for Khori (Bennett) as well, and we probably need to manage it a bit better at 2-0 at the back end."

On tonight's fans waiting in a rain delay:

"It shows their passion. It shows how much they love it. And when the players see fans sticking around for the lightning delays and the rain, and the rain is still coming, and they're still staying, they're still loud, I hope they see that it bounces off, the players feed off, and then hopefully the players can produce, and the crowd can feed off that some more."

On keeping the consistency:

"I don't think any manager can ever say to you it's here now and we're going to be good; I don't think that's ever the case. I don't think I'd ever be in this job if I ever felt that because now complacency is creeping in. But what I can tell you is that we will be back in tomorrow, and everything will be all towards Charleston to make sure that happens and keep everything in our control. We're not giving ourselves pats on the back, feeling great about ourselves, but if we actually know we've worked out well, there's a self-confidence that can build from that, and that is where consistency will come from."

Khori Bennett

On tonight's performance:

"Very happy with three points. I think this was one of our better performances for the season. In the first half, we came out. We were creating a lot of chances, and we kept going in the second half, and eventually the goals came. Happy to get two (goals), and add it to the tally."

On being tied for the Golden Boot race:

"The most important thing is that the team gets three points. Obviously, happy with the goals. Your purpose as a striker is to score goals for the team, and for example, today was very important for the team. So happy to always score goals. Honestly, it's not at the front of my mind. The past few weeks we've been putting in good performances and not quite getting the results. So the most important thing for me was consistency. We won in Phoenix, won in Orange County, I know we won today, so we want to keep this consistency going because we have the material to be top of the table, to win this whole thing. I'm hungry for goals every single game, but the most important thing is the team."

Colin Shutler

On getting another clean sheet:

"It feels great. I mean, we've been talking for a while that we give up one opportunity and it's one goal, and it's so heartbreaking to hear as a goalkeeper. I don't want to face more shots, but if I do, I want to be there for the team."

On second half turnaround:

"Yeah, I felt like coming in the second half, we knew that they were going to have a little bit of energy, and if we withstood that, we were going to be able to break them down, make them tired, make them not want to be here in the altitude and the turf. So after we just overcame that first five, ten minutes, we were able to dictate the game and then get the first two goals. But when you're the away team, I feel like, especially when we're away, we tell each other we gotta bring the energy a little bit since we don't have the fans behind us. So we kind of predict that for them, and if we're able to withhold that, then we know that we can go and win it."

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Colin Shutler (3) MIA: Eloy Room (4)

Goals: COS: Bennett (A: Williams) (79'), Bennett (A: Masereka) (90'), MIA: N/A

YC: COS: Creek (41'), Daroma (HT) MIA: Room (29'), Tori (29'), Milesi (39'), Diaz (76'), Bench (77')

RC: MIA: Lunchuk (81')

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 23, 2026

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