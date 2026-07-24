Know Before You Go: Republic FC at Oakland

Published on July 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







AT A GLANCE: #OAKvSAC

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, CA

Supports Section Tickets ($23):

IF YOU'RE JOINING US ON THE TRAIN

Departing Train: Capitol Corridor #745- Leaves Sacramento Valley Station at 3:53 p.m.

*We strongly recommend arriving at the Amtrak station early, as the train will depart promptly at 3:53 p.m.

Returning Train: Capitol Corridor #74 - Leaves Oakland Coliseum at 10 p.m.

Round-Trip Train Tickets:

Parking will be available at the Sacramento Valley Station. For details on rates and availability, visit the Capitol Corridor parking information page here.

IF YOU'RE DRIVING

If you prefer to drive to the game, Oakland Coliseum offers plenty of parking options.

General Parking: There are multiple parking lots around the Coliseum for easy access to the stadium.

Pre-Purchase Parking Pass ($45):

More Info: For detailed parking information, visit the Oakland Arena parking page.

BROADCAST

The match against Oakland Roots will be broadcasted on FOX40+, FOX40.com & ESPN+.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

If you're making the trip to Oakland, be sure to review the Oakland Coliseum's prohibited items policy before you go. To ensure a smooth entry on matchday, check the full guidelines.

If you're taking the train to the match, be sure to check out Capitol Corridor's prohibited items here. Please note that all passengers must follow these guidelines throughout the trip.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 23, 2026

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