Switchbacks FC Sign Sam Jones to a 25-Day Contract

Published on July 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today it has signed goalkeeper Sam Jones to a 25-day contract for the 2026 season in the USL Championship.

Jones arrives in Colorado Springs after playing for South Tormenta Georgia FC, where he made seven appearances, earned one clean sheet, and logged 500 minutes on the pitch.

"With Chris (Herrera) picking up an injury, it was important for us to bring Sam (Jones) in as a part of the group," said Head Coach Alan McCann. "With his previous experience at Tormenta, specifically in the USL Cup, it ensures that we have a good level that can contribute when called upon during a packed schedule in August."

Before turning professional, Jones built an impressive collegiate career at Winthrop University from 2019 to 2022. Over four seasons, he appeared in 59 matches, recording 120 saves and earning 2,645 playing minutes.

During his time in college, Jones played for Tormenta's second team in the summer of 2021, helping the team reach the South Central Division conference final. The following summer, Jones had a brief stint with USL 2 club New Jersey COPA FC.

"I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity to join the club," said Jones. "I can't wait to get to work and help the team bring back a championship to Colorado Springs."

Name: Sam Jones

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6'3"

Date of Birth: July 13, 2001

Age: 25

Hometown: Savannah, Georgia







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