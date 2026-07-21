Mark-Anthony Kaye Earns Team of the Week Honors

Published on July 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Sacramento, Calif. - Earlier today, the USL Championship announced the Week 19/20 Team of the Week. After helping Republic FC go undefeated over the two-week period, midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye was recognized as one of the league's top 18 players.

Hosting two-time Eastern Conference finalist Rhode Island FC on July 8, Kaye recorded his first multi-assist game in USL Championship - and first in any competition since 2021 - to help Republic FC claim three points in a very tight and competitive Western Conference table.

The first assist came in the 19th minute, as Kaye chipped a cross to the far post where Kyle Edwards outjumped the goalkeeper for a header that just got over the goal line. After Rhode Island equalized, Kaye helped Sacramento take the lead for good in the 44th minute. Unmarked near center pitch, he carried the ball forward and found the seam for a pass to Malango, who curled in a shot from distance.

Kaye's impact continued last weekend as Republic FC earned a point on the road against Charleston Battery. He created two chances, while maintaining an 84% passing accuracy and leading all players with eight possessions won.

The Indomitable Club returns to action this Saturday with a quick trip to take on NorCal rival Oakland Roots one last time at the Oakland Coliseum. The match kicks off at 7:00 p.m. and fans looking to make the trip can learn more about discounted Capitol Corridor train tickets at SacRepublicFC.com/AwayDays.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.