Mark-Anthony Kaye Earns Team of the Week Honors
Published on July 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
Sacramento, Calif. - Earlier today, the USL Championship announced the Week 19/20 Team of the Week. After helping Republic FC go undefeated over the two-week period, midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye was recognized as one of the league's top 18 players.
Hosting two-time Eastern Conference finalist Rhode Island FC on July 8, Kaye recorded his first multi-assist game in USL Championship - and first in any competition since 2021 - to help Republic FC claim three points in a very tight and competitive Western Conference table.
The first assist came in the 19th minute, as Kaye chipped a cross to the far post where Kyle Edwards outjumped the goalkeeper for a header that just got over the goal line. After Rhode Island equalized, Kaye helped Sacramento take the lead for good in the 44th minute. Unmarked near center pitch, he carried the ball forward and found the seam for a pass to Malango, who curled in a shot from distance.
Kaye's impact continued last weekend as Republic FC earned a point on the road against Charleston Battery. He created two chances, while maintaining an 84% passing accuracy and leading all players with eight possessions won.
The Indomitable Club returns to action this Saturday with a quick trip to take on NorCal rival Oakland Roots one last time at the Oakland Coliseum. The match kicks off at 7:00 p.m. and fans looking to make the trip can learn more about discounted Capitol Corridor train tickets at SacRepublicFC.com/AwayDays.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 21, 2026
- Rhode Island FC Announces Injury Updates for Jamin Gogo Peters, Zachary Herivaux - Rhode Island FC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Acquires Goalkeeper Triston Henry from FC Tulsa - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Coffey Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Hartford Athletic
- Brooklyn FC vs. San Antonio FC: Your Guide to the July 25 Match at Maimonides Park - Brooklyn FC
- Mark-Anthony Kaye Earns Team of the Week Honors - Sacramento Republic FC
- Switchbacks FC Sign Sam Jones to a 25-Day Contract - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- McNamara, Obregón Jr. Earn USL Championship Team of the Week Recognition for Week 19/20 - Brooklyn FC
- Lamar Batista, Jamie Webber Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 19/20 - FC Tulsa
- Touch-A-Truck Returns to F.N.B. Stadium on August 29 - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Frank Nodarse Named to USL Championship Week 19/20 Team of the Week - Rhode Island FC
- The Somos Unidos Foundation Teams up with the Rotary Club of Albuquerque for Health Clinic - New Mexico United
- Hounds' Amann Named USL Player of the Week - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Orange County SC Continues Western Conference Push at Monterey Bay FC - Orange County SC
- Miami FC Brings Together Hundreds of Young Players for Free Soccer Clinic in Homestead - Miami FC
- Miami FC Controls Indy Eleven in Complete 2-0 Victory at Pitbull Stadium - Miami FC
- Lexington Lines up to Host Oakland Roots SC Wednesday Night - Lexington SC
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
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