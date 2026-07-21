Rhode Island FC Announces Injury Updates for Jamin Gogo Peters, Zachary Herivaux

Published on July 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced updates today on long-term lower body injuries sustained by forward Jamin Gogo Peters and midfielder Zachary Herivaux.

Gogo Peters suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear, and underwent successful ACL reconstruction surgery at Rhode Island FC's Official Orthopedic Partner, Ortho Rhode Island. Gogo Peters will miss the remainder of the 2026 USL Championship season, and is expected to be out for nine months.

Herivaux suffered an ankle injury in June and underwent successful surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital. Herivaux is expected to return in 2-6 weeks.

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, subscribe to RIFC's monthly newsletter, follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, X and LinkedIn, and download the official team app.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 21, 2026

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