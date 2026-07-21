Las Vegas Lights FC Acquires Goalkeeper Triston Henry from FC Tulsa

Published on July 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







Las Vegas Lights FC today announced the club has acquired goalkeeper Triston Henry from FC Tulsa, pending league and federation approval. Henry is under contract for the remainder of the season with a club option for 2027.

Henry has made 155 appearances throughout his professional career across the Canadian Premier League and USL Championship, keeping 53 clean sheets.

"We're excited to welcome Triston to the Lights," said Sporting Director Gianleonardo Neglia. "He's a veteran goalkeeper that has shown the ability to perform at a high level in the Canadian Premier League. As we continue to reinforce the squad ahead of the second half of the season, his experience will be an important addition to our playoff ambitions."

Henry is the winningest goalkeeper in Canadian Premier League history, winning four league titles with Forge FC (2019, 2020, 2022, 2023).

He made 142 appearances for Forge across all competitions, keeping 50 clean sheets for the third-most shutouts in Canadian Premier League history. His performances earned him two CPL Golden Gloves in 2020 and 2023.

Henry played for Wexford SC and Toronto Lynx as a youth player, transitioning into college soccer in 2012 with Herkimer County Community College. He won two NCJAA National Championships with the Herkimer Generals, shutting out the opposition in both finals. Henry finished his college career with stints at the University of Connecticut and Quinnipiac Bobcats.

After stints with Premier Development League side Toronto Lynx and League1 Ontario club Sigma FC, the Scarborough, Ontario native signed his first professional contract with Forge FC in 2019.

Following his highly successful stint with Forge, Henry made his way to the USL Championship in 2024, where he's had stints with Memphis 901 FC, Phoenix Rising FC, and FC Tulsa.

Las Vegas Lights FC next plays at home on Saturday, August 1 against Phoenix Rising FC for Aces Night. Tickets are available now at lasvegaslightsfc.com/tickets.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.