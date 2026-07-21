Lexington Lines up to Host Oakland Roots SC Wednesday Night

Published on July 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club is back in USL Championship action for its final midweek match at Lexington SC Stadium Wednesday when it hosts Oakland Roots SC.

LSC is looking to right the ship after two consecutive defensive performances that did not live up to head coach Mac Hemmi's expectations. The Greens surrendered four goals in back-to-back contests after having only conceded twice over its previous four outings.

On the bright side, Lexington has won three of its last four league matches with 11 goals scored over that stretch.

Phillip Goodrum bagged his fifth goal across all competitions last time out, tying him for the club lead alongside Aaron Molloy, Nick Firmino and Xavier Zengue. The forward has not scored fewer than 10 goals in a season since beginning his USL Championship career in 2022, perhaps suggesting a blistering scoring run in the near future.

In two prior meetings with Oakland, LSC is 1W-1L-0D. The Greens won in comeback fashion against the Roots last season, capped by a 90+2' minute winner by Joe Hafferty.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.

SCOUTING OAKLAND

The Roots enter play occupying fifth place in the Western Conference with a 5W-4L-6D record. The club has only managed one win in its last five matches and has posted a 2W-2L-3D record away from home this season.

Peter Wilson, last season's Golden Boot winner, currently ranks second in the league with 10 goals. All 10 were scored by the forward over his last eight matches, a span that includes a hat trick and a brace.

Midfielder Wolfgang Prentice's six assists not only lead the Roots, but are tied for the USL Championship record as well. He and Wilson have connected to score three times for Oakland this season.

Goalkeeper Raphael Spiegel has posted a 69.4% save percentage in 11 appearances, saving 34 of 49 shots faced.

STAT OF THE MATCH

Lexington is 5W-0L-0D when scoring two or more goals this season, and all five of its wins have come after scoring first.

HOW TO WATCH

The match will air live on CBS Sports Network.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 21, 2026

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