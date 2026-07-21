Lamar Batista, Jamie Webber Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 19/20
Published on July 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa defender Lamar Batista and midfielder Jamie Webber earned selections to the USL Championship Team of the Week after connecting for the match-winning goal against El Paso Locomotive FC last Saturday.
Batista's finish in first half stoppage time was his second goal of the regular season and third across all competitions with all of them coming from set piece opportunities. Defensively, he won eight of his 12 duels while recording 49 touches on the evening, the second most on the team.
Webber was the one to eclipse that mark with 57 touches against El Paso including his cross off a free kick that found Batista at the back post. The South African midfielder completed 26 of 33 passes including 12 of 17 in the final third while creating several attacking chances for the Scissortails in their 1-0 victory at ONEOK Field.
"It feels amazing [to assist on a set piece] because we work very hard on our set pieces," Webber said. "Not only offensively but defensively as well, we pride ourselves on scoring and not conceding from set pieces. Tonight, we got a clean sheet and scored from a set piece which is very important for us."
USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 19/20
GK - Carlos Herrera, Detroit City FC
D - Frank Nodarse, Rhode Island FC
D - Lamar Batista, FC Tulsa
D - Aedan Stanley, Detroit City FC
M - Valentin Noël, New Mexico United
M - Tommy McNamara, Brooklyn FC
M - Barry Coffey, Hartford Athletic
M - Rafael Mentzingen, Detroit City FC
F - Greg Hurst, New Mexico United
F - Trevor Amann, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
F - Joseph Melto, New Mexico United
Coach - Devin Rensing, Las Vegas Lights FC
Bench - Eloy Room (MIA), Sebastian Cruz (TBR), Jamie Webber (TUL), Mark-Anthony Kaye (SAC), Eliot Goldthorp (PIT), Jojea Kwizera (RI), Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. (BKN)
FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field on Saturday, July 25 as it takes on Lexington SC at 7:30 p.m. in a Western Conference clash. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on Tulsa CW and streamed on ESPN+.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 21, 2026
- Rhode Island FC Announces Injury Updates for Jamin Gogo Peters, Zachary Herivaux - Rhode Island FC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Acquires Goalkeeper Triston Henry from FC Tulsa - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Coffey Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Hartford Athletic
- Brooklyn FC vs. San Antonio FC: Your Guide to the July 25 Match at Maimonides Park - Brooklyn FC
- Mark-Anthony Kaye Earns Team of the Week Honors - Sacramento Republic FC
- Switchbacks FC Sign Sam Jones to a 25-Day Contract - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- McNamara, Obregón Jr. Earn USL Championship Team of the Week Recognition for Week 19/20 - Brooklyn FC
- Lamar Batista, Jamie Webber Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 19/20 - FC Tulsa
- Touch-A-Truck Returns to F.N.B. Stadium on August 29 - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Frank Nodarse Named to USL Championship Week 19/20 Team of the Week - Rhode Island FC
- The Somos Unidos Foundation Teams up with the Rotary Club of Albuquerque for Health Clinic - New Mexico United
- Hounds' Amann Named USL Player of the Week - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Orange County SC Continues Western Conference Push at Monterey Bay FC - Orange County SC
- Miami FC Brings Together Hundreds of Young Players for Free Soccer Clinic in Homestead - Miami FC
- Miami FC Controls Indy Eleven in Complete 2-0 Victory at Pitbull Stadium - Miami FC
- Lexington Lines up to Host Oakland Roots SC Wednesday Night - Lexington SC
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
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Other Recent FC Tulsa Stories
- Lamar Batista, Jamie Webber Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 19/20
- FC Tulsa Gets Back in Win Column at ONEOK Field
- FC Tulsa Sign Defender Joel Sangwa to 25-Day Contract
- FC Tulsa Look to Get Back on Track against El Paso Locomotive FC
- Know Before You Go: FC Tulsa vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Saturday, July 18 - 7:30 p.m.