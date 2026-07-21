Lamar Batista, Jamie Webber Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 19/20

Published on July 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa defender Lamar Batista and midfielder Jamie Webber earned selections to the USL Championship Team of the Week after connecting for the match-winning goal against El Paso Locomotive FC last Saturday.

Batista's finish in first half stoppage time was his second goal of the regular season and third across all competitions with all of them coming from set piece opportunities. Defensively, he won eight of his 12 duels while recording 49 touches on the evening, the second most on the team.

Webber was the one to eclipse that mark with 57 touches against El Paso including his cross off a free kick that found Batista at the back post. The South African midfielder completed 26 of 33 passes including 12 of 17 in the final third while creating several attacking chances for the Scissortails in their 1-0 victory at ONEOK Field.

"It feels amazing [to assist on a set piece] because we work very hard on our set pieces," Webber said. "Not only offensively but defensively as well, we pride ourselves on scoring and not conceding from set pieces. Tonight, we got a clean sheet and scored from a set piece which is very important for us."

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 19/20

GK - Carlos Herrera, Detroit City FC

D - Frank Nodarse, Rhode Island FC

D - Lamar Batista, FC Tulsa

D - Aedan Stanley, Detroit City FC

M - Valentin Noël, New Mexico United

M - Tommy McNamara, Brooklyn FC

M - Barry Coffey, Hartford Athletic

M - Rafael Mentzingen, Detroit City FC

F - Greg Hurst, New Mexico United

F - Trevor Amann, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

F - Joseph Melto, New Mexico United

Coach - Devin Rensing, Las Vegas Lights FC

Bench - Eloy Room (MIA), Sebastian Cruz (TBR), Jamie Webber (TUL), Mark-Anthony Kaye (SAC), Eliot Goldthorp (PIT), Jojea Kwizera (RI), Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. (BKN)

FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field on Saturday, July 25 as it takes on Lexington SC at 7:30 p.m. in a Western Conference clash. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on Tulsa CW and streamed on ESPN+.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.