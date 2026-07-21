Touch-A-Truck Returns to F.N.B. Stadium on August 29

Published on July 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Riverhounds will welcome families from across the region to Touch-A-Truck on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 2-4 p.m. at F.N.B. Stadium, offering children of all ages the opportunity to climb aboard, explore and interact with an exciting collection of vehicles before enjoying an evening of professional soccer.

The family-friendly event will feature a wide variety of vehicles from industries and organizations throughout the Pittsburgh area, including emergency response, construction, public works, transportation, utilities, military and specialty vehicles. Children will have the opportunity to get behind the wheel, meet the professionals who operate these impressive machines every day, and enjoy a hands-on experience unlike any other.

Touch-A-Truck will take place before the Riverhounds' USL Championship match later that evening against the Tampa Bay Rowdies, allowing families to enjoy a full day of entertainment at the stadium. A ticket to Touch-A-Truck includes admission to the Riverhounds match.

Additional vehicle announcements, activities and event details will be released in the coming weeks.

Tickets are on sale now at the Riverhounds Touch-A-Truck landing page. An early bird special ticket price of $15 is available now until Saturday, Aug. 1.

Event Details

Touch-A-Truck

Date: Saturday, Aug. 29

Time: 2-4 p.m.

Location: F.N.B. Stadium

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Riverhounds.com/touch-a-truck-2026







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