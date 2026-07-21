Miami FC Controls Indy Eleven in Complete 2-0 Victory at Pitbull Stadium

Published on July 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami, FL - Miami FC delivered one of its most complete performances of the season Wednesday night, defeating Indy Eleven 2-0 at Pitbull Stadium behind goals from Rodrigo da Costa and Jürgen Locadia. From the opening whistle to the final minutes, Miami controlled the tempo, created the better scoring chances and earned a deserved three points against one of the Eastern Conference's top sides.

Miami established itself early, pressing high and moving the ball with confidence through midfield while limiting Indy Eleven's opportunities in possession. The visitors threatened on a handful of set pieces during the opening half, but Miami remained organized defensively and Eloy Room answered every test when called upon.

The hosts continued to build momentum as the half progressed. Rodrigo da Costa forced a strong save from Indy goalkeeper Eric Dick after combining with Jürgen Locadia, while Locadia and Alessandro Milesi each found space going forward as Miami continued to dictate play.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 44th minute. Joel Soñora slipped a perfectly weighted pass into Rodrigo da Costa, who calmly finished into the bottom left corner to give Miami a deserved 1-0 advantage heading into halftime.

Indy Eleven came out with greater urgency after the break, creating several chances through corners and second balls, but Miami never lost control of the match. The back line stood firm, Room made a pair of important saves, and the midfield continued to win possession and quickly transition into attack.

Miami nearly doubled its lead on multiple occasions before putting the match away in the 76th minute. After winning possession and breaking quickly in transition, Alessandro Milesi found Locadia in stride, and the Curaçao international finished confidently with his left foot into the bottom corner to make it 2-0. The goal was Locadia's second in as many matches and gave Miami the cushion its performance deserved.

Head Coach Gaston Maddoni's side continued to control the closing stages, limiting Indy Eleven to long-range efforts while remaining dangerous on the counterattack. Even after several substitutions, Miami maintained its intensity and organization, seeing out the final minutes to secure a clean sheet and an impressive home victory.

Miami FC will now head west for its next USL Championship match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Wednesday, July 22, before returning home on Saturday, July 25, for Noche Latina presented by Avianca against Tampa Bay Rowdies at Pitbull Stadium. Tickets are available now at MiamiFC.com or by calling 844-MIAMIFC.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 21, 2026

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