Frank Nodarse Named to USL Championship Week 19/20 Team of the Week

Published on July 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today that defender Frank Nodarse has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 19/20. The defender earns the honor after scoring the ninth goal of his RIFC career to lift Rhode Island FC to a 1-0 win over regional rivals Hartford Athletic on July 18. Jojea Kwizera was also named to the bench after providing the assist to Nodarse's derby-winning goal.

After a dominant opening 20-minute spell vs. Hartford that saw Rhode Island FC win five corners and force three saves out of goalkeeper Antony Siaha, Nodarse did not take long to capitalize on the early momentum. The defender opened the scoring in the 20th minute when he met Kwizera's inswinging corner kick in the six-yard box. Nodarse crashed the goalmouth and fired the cross into the top-left corner, giving RIFC a 1-0 lead with his first goal of the season. Through 90 minutes, Nodarse led the team with two shots on target and six touches in Hartford's 18-yard box. He is RIFC's highest-scoring defender with nine career goals.

Kwizera, who logged an assist in his second-straight game for RIFC, led the team with five chances created, six successful dribbles, six total crosses and 62 touches. The crafty winger became the third player in club history to reach double-digit assists, bringing his career total to 10 for the Ocean State club.

The selection marks the third weekly honor of the 2026 season for Nodarse and Kwizera, tying them with JJ Williams for the team lead. The honor is the sixth of Nodarse's RIFC career, and the ninth of Kwizera's RIFC career. The pair represent the 10th and 11th Rhode Island FC selections to the league's best eleven through Week 20:

2026 USL Championship Regular Season: Team of the Week Selections

WEEK DATE NAME HONOR

2 3/17/26 Frank Nodarse Team of the Week (Bench)

3 3/24/26 Jojea Kwizera Team of the Week (Bench)

5 4/7/26 Frank Nodarse Team of the Week

8/9 5/5/26 JJ Williams Team of the Week (Bench)

12 5/26/26 JJ Williams Team of the Week

12 5/26/26 Jojea Kwizera Team of the Week

12 5/26/26 Nick Scardina Team of the Week

14/15 6/16/26 Nick Scardina Team of the Week

14/15 6/16/26 JJ Williams Team of the Week

19/20 7/21/26 Frank Nodarse Team of the Week

19/20 7/21/26 Jojea Kwizera Team of the Week (Bench)

Up next, Rhode Island will hit the road for the first of two-straight away games, beginning when it travels to defending USL Championship title-winners Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Saturday, July 25 at 7 p.m. RIFC will return to Centreville Bank Stadium on Saturday, August 8 when it takes on Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC for a rematch of the 2024 USL Championship Final. Tickets to the next home game are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, subscribe to RIFC's monthly newsletter, follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, X and LinkedIn, and download the official team app.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 21, 2026

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