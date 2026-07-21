The Somos Unidos Foundation Teams up with the Rotary Club of Albuquerque for Health Clinic

Published on July 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Somos Unidos Foundation and The Rotary Club of Albuquerque have teamed up for a free family health clinic this Sunday. The clinic will take place at the Westside Community Center from 10am-5pm. No insurance or ID is needed for this free event. Anyone attending will be able to get medical care, vision exams, dental screenings, blood work and much more.

WHO: The Somos Unidos Foundation

WHAT: Free Family Health Clinic

WHEN: Sunday July 26th from 10 AM - 5 PM

WHERE: Westside Community Center 1250 Isleta Blvd SW Albuquerque, NM 87105







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 21, 2026

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