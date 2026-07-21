The Somos Unidos Foundation Teams up with the Rotary Club of Albuquerque for Health Clinic
Published on July 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - The Somos Unidos Foundation and The Rotary Club of Albuquerque have teamed up for a free family health clinic this Sunday. The clinic will take place at the Westside Community Center from 10am-5pm. No insurance or ID is needed for this free event. Anyone attending will be able to get medical care, vision exams, dental screenings, blood work and much more.
WHO: The Somos Unidos Foundation
WHAT: Free Family Health Clinic
WHEN: Sunday July 26th from 10 AM - 5 PM
WHERE: Westside Community Center 1250 Isleta Blvd SW Albuquerque, NM 87105
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 21, 2026
- Brooklyn FC vs. San Antonio FC: Your Guide to the July 25 Match at Maimonides Park - Brooklyn FC
- Mark-Anthony Kaye Earns Team of the Week Honors - Sacramento Republic FC
- Switchbacks FC Sign Sam Jones to a 25-Day Contract - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- McNamara, Obregón Jr. Earn USL Championship Team of the Week Recognition for Week 19/20 - Brooklyn FC
- Lamar Batista, Jamie Webber Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 19/20 - FC Tulsa
- Touch-A-Truck Returns to F.N.B. Stadium on August 29 - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Frank Nodarse Named to USL Championship Week 19/20 Team of the Week - Rhode Island FC
- The Somos Unidos Foundation Teams up with the Rotary Club of Albuquerque for Health Clinic - New Mexico United
- Hounds' Amann Named USL Player of the Week - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Orange County SC Continues Western Conference Push at Monterey Bay FC - Orange County SC
- Miami FC Brings Together Hundreds of Young Players for Free Soccer Clinic in Homestead - Miami FC
- Miami FC Controls Indy Eleven in Complete 2-0 Victory at Pitbull Stadium - Miami FC
- Lexington Lines up to Host Oakland Roots SC Wednesday Night - Lexington SC
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Mexico United Stories
- The Somos Unidos Foundation Teams up with the Rotary Club of Albuquerque for Health Clinic
- No Blue Moon of Kentucky: United Bags Multiple Goal of the Week Contenders in Rout of Lexington SC
- New Mexico United Looks to Break from the Gate in Lexington
- Fútbol Is Life: New Mexico United Derails El Paso Locomotive 2-0
- Fútbol Is Life: New Mexico United Derails El Paso Locomotive, 2-0