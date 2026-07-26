Republic FC Secures Dominant Victory in Nor Cal Derby

Published on July 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







In the 16th all-time matchup, Republic FC claim all three points in the Nor Cal Derby with a 3-1 win over Oakland Roots. Kyle Edwards brace and Memo Rodriguez' first goal and assist of the season give Republic its eighth win in the series. Republic FC have claimed a result in six straight matches at Oakland, dating back to the 2022 season. With the three points, Republic FC remain in the middle of a tight Western Conference table, only 8 points from first place with two games in hand.

Early in the game, Republic FC held strong possession against Oakland Roots SC with the first opportunity to get on the board in the 10th minute. Memo Rodríguez was active in the match early on. After a volley from Blake Willey, from the top of the box Rodríguez turned to rip a powerful shot on goal through the defense that was ultimately overshot high above the post.

Memo Rodríguez didn't let his denied opportunity on goal at the start of the game put him down. In the 19th minute of play, Republic FC's Jack Gurr received a pass from the midfield and carried the ball with determination up the field. Gurr then launched a stunning cross into the box at the feet of Rodríguez who, surrounded by two defenders, made a glorious one-touch tap into goal to put the Indomitable Club into the lead. Rodríguez's success makes it his first goal of the season for Sacramento.

Oakland Roots SC pressed on and leveled the match in the 21st minute when Keegan Tingey made a direct pass to Florian Valot who turned and shot at the top of the box resulting in a goal, giving no time for Republic FC to stop the ball.

Oakland continued to pressure Sacramento's defense with multiple opportunities on goal including crosses into the Danny Vitiello's box. But a shot by SRFC's Willey in the 41st minute gave the Indomitable club a spark. In the 45th minute, Pep Casas made a run wide into positive space to receive a pass from Mark-Anthony Kaye where Casas then took a shot on goal but was denied by Oakland's McIntosh.

After the break, Republic FC resumed their dominant possession in Oakland's half of the field. The 52nd minute posed a possible break on goal after Roots' goalkeeper slipped due to pressure on the ball and the Indomitable Club tried to capitalize on the mistake with a wide-open goal.

Two back-to-back corners for Republic FC starting in the 73rd minute raised the spirits of the Indomitable Club and gave way for a chance to gain another goal. After commotion in the box to land the ball just outside of the chaos, a shot at the top of the box by Willey was blocked. Shortly after coming off the bench, Kyle Edwards followed up the stop of Oakland's keeper for a one-touch goal in the 75th for a 2-1 lead.

Oakland tried their hand at evening the score with a set of crosses into the goal including a free kick that was collected smoothly by Republic FC's Danny Vitiello. The Roots kept a physical game with several foul kicks in Sacramento's favor.

In the 91st minute during stoppage time, Edwards sealed the win for the Indomitable Club after collecting a pass from Kaye and slyly rocketing the ball into the bottom left corner, making it nearly impossible for Oakland to block.

Republic FC returns to action next Saturday, hosting league newcomer Sporting Club Jacksonville. Kickoff from Heart Health Park is at 8:00 p.m. and starting at just $23 fans can get a two-for-one special - entry to the California State Fair and a seat at the Republic FC match. Tickets available now at SacRepublicFC.com.

Sacramento Republic FC 3 - 1 Oakland Roots SC

USL Championship

Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

July 25, 2026

Scoring Summary: SAC - Memo Rodríguez (Jack Gurr) 19', Kyle Edwards 75', 91' (Memo Rodríguez) ; OAK - Florian Valot (Keegan Tingey) 21'

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Aaron Essel (caution) 26' ; OAK Florian Valot (caution) 16'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Aaron Essel (Chibuike Ukaegbu 45'), Lee Desmond (C), Jared Timmer, Jack Gurr, Pep Casas (Danny Crisostomo 76'), Mark-Anthony Kaye, Mayele Malango (Alfrèdo Midence 76'), Memo Rodríguez, Blake Willey, Tyler Wolff (Kyle Edwards 69')

Unused substitutes: Arturo Rodríguez, Jacob Randolph, Reid Paskey

Stats: Shots: 14, Shots on Goal: 9, Saves: 0, Fouls: 9, Corner Kicks: 7, Offsides: 3

Oakland Roots SC: Kendall McIntosh, Neveal Hackshaw, Michael Edwards, Keegan Tingey (Jackson Kiil 89'), Jesús de Vicente (Julian Bravo 89'), Florian Valot (Tyler Gibson 84'), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Tucker Lepley 84'), Tommy McCabe (C), Bertin Jacquesson (Wolfgang Prentice 59'), Peter Wilson, Danny Trejo

Unused substitutes: Raphael Spiegel, Etienne Lopez, Emilio Sorrosa, Faysal Bettache

Stats: Shots: 10, Shots on Goal: 1, Saves: 6, Fouls: 4, Corner Kicks: 3, Offsides: 0







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 26, 2026

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