Dominant Rivalry Win Earns Three Team of the Week Selections, Edwards Named Player of the Week

Published on July 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Sacramento, Calif. - Earlier today, the USL Championship announced the Week 21 Team of the Week. Among the top players from the week, Republic FC led the way with three selections as Kyle Edwards, Memo Rodriguez, and Mark-Anthony Kaye added their names to the club's growing list of league honors. Edwards was also selected as the Player of the Week, his first time securing the award since 2021.

The three offseason additions each put in a strong performance to lift Sacramento in Saturday's 3-1 win over Northern California foe Oakland Roots, the team's fourth consecutive win in Oakland. Memo Rodriguez got Republic FC on the board first in the 19th minute. Jack Gurr delivered a low cross from the left and Rodriguez kept his composure as he was surrounded by two defenders to make a one-touch tap into goal for his first scoring contribution for Republic FC.

Oakland answered quickly with an equalizer, but that would prove to be their only chance on goal all night. From then on, it was all Republic as the club put on an unrelenting press that kept the Roots under constant pressure. Mark-Anthony Kaye was a disruptor in the midfield all night with 9 of 10 duels won, six possessions won, and three tackles won. The veteran midfielder has now been selected to back-to-back Team of the Week rosters.

The press paid dividends when Kyle Edwards took the lead for good in the 75th minute, just six minutes after subbing on. A shot from Blake Willey forced the goalkeeper to make a save, but the rebound only went as far as a wide-open Edwards, who got the jump and volleyed a shot to the back of the net.

Edwards later put the exclamation point on the match in stoppage time. Building on his goal earlier in the night, Memo Rodriguez lofted a cross to Edwards on the far side. The St. Vincent and the Grenadines international opened his hips to control the ball with a touch before firing a low shot to the corner. Edwards now leads Republic FC with five regular season goals and seven across all competitions. Last season, he set a new league record for goals off the bench in a single season and is now just one shy of tying the all-time record for substitute goals.

Republic FC is currently on a three-game undefeated streak and returns home this Saturday to host league newcomer Sporting Club Jacksonville at Heart Health Park. Kickoff is at 8:00 p.m. and starting at just $23 fans can get a two-for-one special - entry to the California State Fair and a seat at the Republic FC match. Tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 28, 2026

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