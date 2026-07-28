What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts Birmingham Legion FC

Published on July 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release









Louisville City FC forward Quenzi Huerman

(Louisville City FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham) Louisville City FC forward Quenzi Huerman(Louisville City FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham)

Louisville City FC hosts Birmingham Legion FC on Wednesday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium.

The game comes ahead of what could be a make-or-break stretch for LouCity's season.

After Wednesday's game, LouCity's next three league games will be against the top three teams in the Players' Shield standings: the first-place Tampa Bay Rowdies, third-place San Antonio FC and second-place Orange County SC.

In fact, each of LouCity's next seven league games following Wednesday's tilt with Birmingham are against teams currently in the playoff field. Of those seven, four will be against teams ahead of Louisville in the standings.

That's not to mention a Prinx Tires USL Cup quarterfinal at Tampa Bay on August 12.

The looming challenge of that upcoming stretch presents an opportunity - the chance to make up ground - but it also puts pressure on LouCity to capitalize Wednesday.

As it stands, Louisville is 11 points behind the Rowdies for first place in both the Eastern Conference and overall league standings. Meanwhile, the boys in purple are also three points clear of the Indy Eleven for eighth place, the final playoff position.

Birmingham currently sits in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, seven points behind Indy.

The Legion are the final team Louisville will face that currently outside the playoff places until September 19, when Loudoun United FC visits Lynn Family Stadium.

Louisville City FC began the second half of its USL Championship campaign last time out, a 3-1 loss at the Pittsburgh Riverhounds. It was the team's 16th league game of a 30-game slate - meaning there is plenty of time left for the league standings to change drastically.

How Louisville performs in the next eight league games could prove paramount to where the boys in purple land in the final playoff picture.

The game is Fellowship Night at Lynn Family Stadium - an evening tailor-made for church and spirit groups to gather as a community. Groups of 10 or more can be recognized on the video board.

For tickets and more information, visit LouCity.com/fellowship.

Follow Along

- The match will air locally on WBKI/The CW, with local radio coverage on ESPN Louisville's 680 AM and 105.7 FM.

- The CBS Sports Golazo Network and WDRB+ will carry streaming coverage of the game.

- For starting XI and in-game updates, follow @loucityfc on Twitter. Also, find the club at louisvillecityfc on Instagram and Louisville City FC on Facebook.

Storylines...

Unbeaten streak: LouCity is unbeaten against Birmingham in the clubs' last five meetings. Birmingham last defeated Louisville on Aug. 19, 2023. All time, Louisville City leads the series over Birmingham 8-4-4, including 15 regular season games and one U.S. Open Cup match.

High scoring at home: Louisville has outscored Birmingham 29-16 in the series. The last two times the clubs' have met at Lynn Family Stadium, Louisville outscored Birmingham 9-2 with a 4-2 win last season and a 5-0 victory in 2024.

Home cooking: Louisville is 5-1-2 at home against Birmingham, all time. The Legion's last win in Louisville came on July 22, 2023 - Birmingham swept the season series against Louisville in 2023.

USA, USA, USA: LouCity leads the league in goals scored by American players, tied with the Charleston Battery. Overall, seven American LouCity players have scored 19 combined goals in the league this season.

Layoff: Birmingham has not played a league game since July 5. The club was slated to host New Mexico United last Friday, but the match was postponed due to inclement weather, which resulted in a waterlogged playing surface. When the game kicks off on Wednesady, it will have been 24 days since Birmingham took the field in a league game.

Winless: Birmingham has not won a USL Championship league game since May 2, a stretch of eight games played, not including the postponed date with New Mexico. That win was a 3-1 victory over Rhode Island FC, and Birmingham has gone 0-3-5 since. The Legion did win two Prinx Tires USL Cup games in that span, however.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 28, 2026

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