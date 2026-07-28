Eric Calvillo and Rubio Rubín Named to USL Championship Team of the Week
Published on July 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, TEXAS - El Paso Locomotive FC's Eric Calvillo has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week, while Rubio Rubín earned a place on the bench following their performances in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Sporting JAX.
Calvillo played the full 90 minutes and assisted on Rubín's goal that gave Locomotive a 2-0 lead. He also recorded two shots, two blocked shots, and three chances created.
Rubín scored his ninth USL Championship goal of the season, netting Locomotive's second goal of the match. He finished with four shots, including three on target.
USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 21
GK - Ethan Bandré, Loudoun United FC
D - Nico Benalcázar, Orange County SC
D - Jacob Erlandson, Loudoun United FC
D - Charlie Ostrem, Tampa Bay Rowdies
M - Memo Rodríguez, Sacramento Republic FC
M - Hugo Bacharach, Rhode Island FC
M - Mark-Anthony Kaye, Sacramento Republic FC
M - Eric Calvillo, El Paso Locomotive FC
F - MD Myers, Tampa Bay Rowdies
F - Kyle Edwards, Sacramento Republic FC
F - Khori Bennett, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Coach of the Week - Alan McCann, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Bench - Oliver Semmle (LEX), Haruki Yamazaki (DET), JP Scearce (PHX), Blaine Ferri (LEX), Mikey Maldonado (SA), Rubio Rubín (ELP), Abdellatif Aboukoura (LDN)
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 28, 2026
- Bandré, Erlandson and Aboukoura Earn USL Championship Team of the Week Honors After Indy Eleven Win - Loudoun United FC
- Eric Calvillo and Rubio Rubín Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Switchbacks Named to Team of the Week for Week 21 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Dominant Rivalry Win Earns Three Team of the Week Selections, Edwards Named Player of the Week - Sacramento Republic FC
- Myers, Ostrem Earn USL Championship Team of the Week Honors for Week 21 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Oliver Semmle, Blaine Ferri Named to Week 21 Team of the Week Bench - Lexington SC
- San Antonio FC Midfielder Mikey Maldonado Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- FC Tulsa, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Square off in Championship Rematch - FC Tulsa
- Rhode Island FC Re-Signs Goalkeeper Koke Vegas, Midfielder Amos Shapiro-Thompson and Defender Hugo Bacharach - Rhode Island FC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts Birmingham Legion FC - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Locomotive FC Stories
- Eric Calvillo and Rubio Rubín Named to USL Championship Team of the Week
- Moreno, Rubín Lift Locomotive Past Sporting JAX, 2-0
- Moreno, Rubín Lift Locomotive Past Sporting JAX, 2-0
- Locomotive Set for First-Ever Meeting with Sporting JAX
- Locomotive Announce Recall of Blake Gillingham by Houston Dynamo FC