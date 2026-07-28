Eric Calvillo and Rubio Rubín Named to USL Championship Team of the Week

Published on July 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, TEXAS - El Paso Locomotive FC's Eric Calvillo has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week, while Rubio Rubín earned a place on the bench following their performances in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Sporting JAX.

Calvillo played the full 90 minutes and assisted on Rubín's goal that gave Locomotive a 2-0 lead. He also recorded two shots, two blocked shots, and three chances created.

Rubín scored his ninth USL Championship goal of the season, netting Locomotive's second goal of the match. He finished with four shots, including three on target.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 21

GK - Ethan Bandré, Loudoun United FC

D - Nico Benalcázar, Orange County SC

D - Jacob Erlandson, Loudoun United FC

D - Charlie Ostrem, Tampa Bay Rowdies

M - Memo Rodríguez, Sacramento Republic FC

M - Hugo Bacharach, Rhode Island FC

M - Mark-Anthony Kaye, Sacramento Republic FC

M - Eric Calvillo, El Paso Locomotive FC

F - MD Myers, Tampa Bay Rowdies

F - Kyle Edwards, Sacramento Republic FC

F - Khori Bennett, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Coach of the Week - Alan McCann, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Bench - Oliver Semmle (LEX), Haruki Yamazaki (DET), JP Scearce (PHX), Blaine Ferri (LEX), Mikey Maldonado (SA), Rubio Rubín (ELP), Abdellatif Aboukoura (LDN)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 28, 2026

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