San Antonio FC Midfielder Mikey Maldonado Named to USL Championship Team of the Week
Published on July 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC midfielder Mikey Maldonado has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week bench after the team's 1-0 victory at Brooklyn FC Saturday.
Maldonado earned his first call-up after anchoring San Antonio's midfield in the club's third road win of the season. The San Antonio native completed 38 of 50 passes in a full 90 minutes of play, while recording two tackles and a match-high 14 recoveries to help the club secure its seventh clean sheet of the season.
Maldonado becomes the 11th different San Antonio player to make the weekly list, giving the team 19 total selections.
San Antonio FC returns home to host Indy Eleven this Friday, July 31. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo Network. The 2026 season is presented by Toyota.
USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 21
GK - Ethan Bandré, Loudoun United FC
D - Nico Benalcázar Benalcazar, Orange County SC
D - Jacob Erlandson, Loudoun United FC
D - Charlie Ostrem, Tampa Bay Rowdies
M - Memo Rodríguez, Sacramento Republic FC
M - Hugo Bacharach, Rhode Island FC
M - Mark-Anthony Kaye, Sacramento Republic FC
M - Eric Calvillo, El Paso Locomotive FC
F - MD Myers, Tampa Bay Rowdies
F - Kyle Edwards, Sacramento Republic FC
F - Khori Bennett, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Coach of the Week - Alan McCann, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Bench - Oliver Semmle (LEX), Haruki Yamazaki (DET), JP Scearce (PHX), Blaine Ferri (LEX), Mikey Maldonado (SA), Rubio Rubín (ELP), Abdellatif Aboukoura (LDN)
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 28, 2026
- Switchbacks Named to Team of the Week for Week 21 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Dominant Rivalry Win Earns Three Team of the Week Selections, Edwards Named Player of the Week - Sacramento Republic FC
- Myers, Ostrem Earn USL Championship Team of the Week Honors for Week 21 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Oliver Semmle, Blaine Ferri Named to Week 21 Team of the Week Bench - Lexington SC
- San Antonio FC Midfielder Mikey Maldonado Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- FC Tulsa, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Square off in Championship Rematch - FC Tulsa
- Rhode Island FC Re-Signs Goalkeeper Koke Vegas, Midfielder Amos Shapiro-Thompson and Defender Hugo Bacharach - Rhode Island FC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts Birmingham Legion FC - Louisville City FC
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