Bandré, Erlandson and Aboukoura Earn USL Championship Team of the Week Honors After Indy Eleven Win
Published on July 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC News Release
Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC's Ethan Bandré, Jacob Erlandson and Abdellatif Aboukoura have earned USL Championship Team of the Week honors for their week 21 performances in the club's 1-0 win against Indy Eleven.
(GK) - Ethan Bandré - Ethan Bandré recorded nine saves, a clean sheet, and an 8.8 FotMob rating in the club's 1-0 win against Indy Eleven this past weekend.
(D) - Jacob Erlandson - Jacob Erlandson recorded an 8.2 FotMob rating and helped the Red-and-White secure a clean sheet in the club's 1-0 win against Indy Eleven this past weekend.
(F) - Abdellatif Aboukoura - Abdellatif Aboukoura scored the match-winning goal and recorded an 8.0 FotMob rating in the club's 1-0 win against Indy Eleven this past weekend.
USL Championship Team of the Week
GK - Ethan Bandré, Loudoun United FC
D - Nico Benalcázar, Orange County SC
D - Jacob Erlandson, Loudoun United FC
D - Charlie Ostrem, Tampa Bay Rowdies
M - Memo Rodríguez, Sacramento Republic FC
M - Hugo Bacharach, Rhode Island FC
M - Mark-Anthony Kaye, Sacramento Republic FC
M - Eric Calvillo, El Paso Locomotive FC
F - MD Myers, Tampa Bay Rowdies
F - Kyle Edwards, Sacramento Republic FC
F - Khori Bennett, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Coach - Alan McCann, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Bench - Oliver Semmle (LEX), Haruki Yamazaki (DET), JP Scearce (PHX), Blaine Ferri (LEX), Mikey Maldonado (SA), Rubio Rubín (ELP), Abdellatif Aboukoura (LDN)
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 28, 2026
- Bandré, Erlandson and Aboukoura Earn USL Championship Team of the Week Honors After Indy Eleven Win - Loudoun United FC
- Eric Calvillo and Rubio Rubín Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Switchbacks Named to Team of the Week for Week 21 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Dominant Rivalry Win Earns Three Team of the Week Selections, Edwards Named Player of the Week - Sacramento Republic FC
- Myers, Ostrem Earn USL Championship Team of the Week Honors for Week 21 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Oliver Semmle, Blaine Ferri Named to Week 21 Team of the Week Bench - Lexington SC
- San Antonio FC Midfielder Mikey Maldonado Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- FC Tulsa, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Square off in Championship Rematch - FC Tulsa
- Rhode Island FC Re-Signs Goalkeeper Koke Vegas, Midfielder Amos Shapiro-Thompson and Defender Hugo Bacharach - Rhode Island FC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts Birmingham Legion FC - Louisville City FC
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