Bandré, Erlandson and Aboukoura Earn USL Championship Team of the Week Honors After Indy Eleven Win

Published on July 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC's Ethan Bandré, Jacob Erlandson and Abdellatif Aboukoura have earned USL Championship Team of the Week honors for their week 21 performances in the club's 1-0 win against Indy Eleven.

(GK) - Ethan Bandré - Ethan Bandré recorded nine saves, a clean sheet, and an 8.8 FotMob rating in the club's 1-0 win against Indy Eleven this past weekend.

(D) - Jacob Erlandson - Jacob Erlandson recorded an 8.2 FotMob rating and helped the Red-and-White secure a clean sheet in the club's 1-0 win against Indy Eleven this past weekend.

(F) - Abdellatif Aboukoura - Abdellatif Aboukoura scored the match-winning goal and recorded an 8.0 FotMob rating in the club's 1-0 win against Indy Eleven this past weekend.

USL Championship Team of the Week

GK - Ethan Bandré, Loudoun United FC

D - Nico Benalcázar, Orange County SC

D - Jacob Erlandson, Loudoun United FC

D - Charlie Ostrem, Tampa Bay Rowdies

M - Memo Rodríguez, Sacramento Republic FC

M - Hugo Bacharach, Rhode Island FC

M - Mark-Anthony Kaye, Sacramento Republic FC

M - Eric Calvillo, El Paso Locomotive FC

F - MD Myers, Tampa Bay Rowdies

F - Kyle Edwards, Sacramento Republic FC

F - Khori Bennett, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Coach - Alan McCann, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Bench - Oliver Semmle (LEX), Haruki Yamazaki (DET), JP Scearce (PHX), Blaine Ferri (LEX), Mikey Maldonado (SA), Rubio Rubín (ELP), Abdellatif Aboukoura (LDN)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 28, 2026

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