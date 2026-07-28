Switchbacks Named to Team of the Week for Week 21

Published on July 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC officially announced today that Khori Bennett has been named to the USL Championship's Team of the Week, and Alan McCann as Coach of the Week, presented by SiteOne, for week 21 of the 2026 season.

Bennett delivered a standout performance on Wednesday in the Switchbacks'

home match against Miami FC, scoring the only two goals of the night. The dynamic attacker recorded four shots, had 24 touches, and finished the match with a 75% passing accuracy.

The first goal of the night arrived in the 79' when #6 Sam Williams lofted a ball from way outside the box that found #90 Khori Bennett, who powered a header past Miami goalkeeper #1 Eloy Room from six yards out.

Then in the 90', #17 Sadam Masereka intercepted a pass before splitting two Miami defenders to find Bennett, who scored the second goal of the night and marked his eleventh goal this season to give the Switchbacks a 2-0 victory.

Under McCann's leadership, the Switchbacks earned six points and a clean sheet throughout week 21, bumping the team up in the standings to third place. Between both matches against Miami and Charleston, overall the squad attempted 31 shots, made 123 final third entries, and held an average passing accuracy of 85%. Defensively, the team won 16 out of 21 tackles, made 15 interceptions and only conceded one goal.

The Switchbacks head on the road to battle New Mexico United on August 1. Stay tuned for more updates and coverage, and be sure to follow us on social media @switchbacksfc or visit our website for the latest news and information.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.