Switchbacks Make It Three in a Row in Regular Season

Published on July 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release









Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC battle the Charleston Battery

(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC) Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC battle the Charleston Battery(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC)

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC extended their winning streak to three in the regular season with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Charleston Battery at Weidner Field.

The Switchbacks were relentless in their attempt to take an early lead in the first half, controlling the tempo with a 58.2% possession rate and firing 11 shots, with six of them coming from inside the box. Colorado Springs made it difficult for Charleston, holding them to just one shot and two touches in the opposition box before halftime.

After a scoreless first half, Colorado Springs broke through in the 56' when #27 Juan Tejada fired a shot that was initially saved by Charleston goalkeeper #56 Luis Zamudio and landed at the foot of #10 Adrien Perez, who directed the ball past the goal line and into the back of the net to give the Switchbacks a 1-0 lead.

Charleston evened the score in the 81' after #29 Jeremy Kelly found #13 Wilmer Cabrera, who ripped a shot from inside the box that beat goalkeeper #22 Colin Shutler to bring the match even at one.

With the match heading into extra time all tied at one, the Switchbacks did not let up on the attack. In the 90+5', #13 Stevie Echevarria made a perfect pass inside the six-yard box to #7 Jonas Fjeldberg, who squeezed a header just in between Zamudio and the post for what would be the game-winner and seal a 2-1 victory at home.

Shutler finished with three saves, and #12 Isaiah Foster made his presence felt on defense with four interceptions and two tackles.

The Switchbacks close out the month of July with a perfect 3-0-0 record in the USL Championship and head out to New Mexico for a matchup with New Mexico United on Saturday, August 1. Stay tuned for more updates and coverage, and be sure to follow us on social media @switchbacksfc or visit our website for the latest news and information.

Post-Match Quotes:

Alan McCann

Overall Thoughts:

"Very good. I think all the way up until we score the first goal. Obviously, mentalities shift, but they stick on their attacking players. They have that little bit of freedom to go and come at us, but we've also invited it. I mean, as we did the same in Miami after the first goal. So it's something we need to fix long term. But we've talked so many times before we even built the roster. If we're going to go down, we're going to go down swinging. And once we did concede, we went back to being us. We went to not giving possession away. So the response is unbelievable. It's just me being miserable because we're chasing perfection. But it's a brilliant day for everyone because we fought back and got the result."

On the team never giving up after conceding:

"Yeah, it's great talking about it. We have to live it. We had a bye week there. Was it last week, a couple weeks ago? We forced them into uncomfortable situations so that they don't have a choice to give up, because giving up is a choice. We're not going to accept it. That comes from our owners, comes from Brad (Estes). That comes down to us as a group of staff and players. And when you've got that alignment, that amount of character building, willing to commit to that, that's what you're seeing now. Who's in it when it gets tough? Every single one of us gets tested. The only difference we do is that we don't listen to words; we listen to actions, and the actions will tell us."

Jonas Fjeldberg

On tonight's performance:

"Good win. Decent performance. They're a really good team, really organized, use the ball well. I know as soon as they score right before I come in it's going to be a tough defensive game, because they are a really good team. Talen (Maples) tells me right before the goal that your moment is going to come, and he tends to be right about things, and I just believed that the chance is going to be there and I just had to be in the right spot at the right time. Stevie (Echevarria) whips a ball as I have never seen him whip a ball like that before, and I just had to get my head on it"

On Team Mentality after Falling Behind:

"It's one of the non-negotiables that Alan (McCann) has put into this team, that we never give up; you see it time and time again in soccer, that games are never over no matter what the score is. We're under pressure there, but we know we've got game winners from both sides of the field. If you're caught out there not trying to win the game, Alan is is going to take you off right away, which is something that has been so engraved in this group now. We'll never stop believing that we can go grab a winner."

On how they will maintain consistency throughout the August road trip:

"Yeah, I think now the depth of our roster will show. I think we have a really deep squad; guys are coming back, guys are getting healthy, you see Stevie (Echevarria) now coming back recording two assists in the short time he's played, so crucial pieces coming back and getting healthy. I can't wait for the games; that's why we play."

Adrien Perez

Overall Thoughts:

"I thought that we did really well in the first half, came into the second half, got that goal, then I think we just got too relaxed. Shoutout to Stevie (Echevarria) and Jonas (Fjeldberg) for linking up for that crazy goal."

On his first goal:

"I think I was just smelling a goal; it was a good shot by Juan (Tejada) and the goalie (Luis Zambudio) just bobbled it, and I followed it, got a good touch and put it in."

On Team's Mentality when playing from behind or tied:

"I think you're seeing it. I think it's at a good level, but I think everyone knows we need to push more, especially in the second half of the season. I think the mentality has been great these last few games."

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Colin Shutler (3) CHS: Luis Zamudio (2)

Goals: COS: Perez (56'), Fjeldberg (A: Echevarria) (90+5'), CHS: Cabrera (A: Kelly) (81')

YC: COS: Foster (78'), CHS: Smith (13'), Pakhomov (85'), Foster (90+7')

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 26, 2026

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