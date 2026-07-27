Monterey Bay FC Falls 2-1 to Orange County SC

Published on July 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California (Saturday, July 25, 2026) - Monterey Bay FC suffered a 2-1 defeat to Western Conference-leading Orange County SC at Cardinale Stadium. Ilijah Paul scored, but two Orange County goals during a three-minute stretch in the second half proved decisive.

Monterey Bay started brightly and nearly opened the scoring inside the opening minutes. Paul later forced an impressive save from Orange County goalkeeper Alex Rando with a close-range header as the Crisp-and-Kelp created the better opportunities during the first half.

The visitors broke the deadlock after halftime through Tom Brewitt before an own goal doubled Orange County's advantage moments later. Monterey Bay continued to push forward and was rewarded in second-half stoppage time when Paul found the back of the net, but the hosts were unable to complete the comeback before the final whistle.

Monterey Bay FC will now turn its attention to a road match against Lexington SC on Saturday, August 1.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 26, 2026

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