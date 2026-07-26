Roots Fall, 1-3, at Home to Rivals Sacramento Republic FC

Published on July 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC News Release









Oakland Roots' Jesus De Vicente on the field

(Oakland Roots SC) Oakland Roots' Jesus De Vicente on the field(Oakland Roots SC)

Despite a competitive first half in what was the final edition of the NorCal rivalry matchup between Sacramento Republic FC and Oakland Roots to be held at the iconic Oakland Coliseum, Roots faltered in the second half, eventually falling 1-3 to Republic on Saturday night.

The match began with little fanfare as both sides engaged in a fierce midfield battle that limited attacking opportunities at either end.

Sacramento broke the defensive deadlock in the 19th minute of the match when a pinpoint cross from Jack Gurr into the center of the Oakland box found Jose Rodriguez Jr. on a run, splitting two defenders and depositing the service to make it 0-1.

But Oakland wasted no time in leveling the contest as a quick counter following a Republic turnover landed the ball at the feet of Florian Valot outside the box. Valot took a powerful strike from 20 yards out which found the top right twine to bring the score back to 1-1 in the 21st minute.

Following Roots' leveler, Oakland stepped on the gas, looking hungry to find the back of the net a second time, putting together some extended pressure in the attacking third.

Despite this pressure, Sacramento began to fight their way back into the match, taking control of momentum as the first half wound to a close.

Sacramento brought this momentum into the opening portion of the second frame, but both sides began tilting the field in their favor in alternating moments as the match opened up offensively.

In the 75th minute following these back and forth shifts in momentum, Sacramento regained the lead when a corner kick service landed in a crowded Oakland box, and a through ball found Kyle Edwards with a wide-open look, tapping it home to make it 1-2 Republic.

Oakland fought for an equalizer as the clock ticked towards the final whistle, but it was Edwards again who would seal it in added time for Republic when he corralled a lob pass just at the top of the box and fired a quick shot off the touch into the low left corner to make it 1-3 Sacramento.

Roots will now regroup and look forward to their next league fixture on Saturday, August 1st when Oakland plays host to visiting Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at the Oakland Coliseum at 7 PM PT.

Talking with Head Coach Ryan Martin

What are your overall thoughts on the result tonight and how the game played out?

Yeah, I think it was a little bit of a sluggish start to the match, and I think obviously the midweek game in Lexington probably would be my guess played a little bit of a role in that, and then I think after the goal we woke up and played pretty well. Obviously, a great response from the team to get the goal right after. Tremendous goal from Florian, we need to get him going in terms of creating chances, etc. So I was really happy with that.

I felt like we were pretty good in the first half and pretty even. I thought they were good as well. In the second half, they came out and dictated a lot of the game, and I felt like we were just a step late in terms of our pressing or our ability to close. Obviously they have tremendous quality in the midfield. The three central midfielders, I thought, were really good on the night. We conceded a goal and then we played quite well and created some chances and had some opportunities, and conceded the third on the break, which you know, we were pushing, and made a bad decision, and it cost us there. So yeah, that's where we are.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 26, 2026

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