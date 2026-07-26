Switchbacks Make It Three in a Row in Regular Season

Published on July 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC extended their winning streak to three in the regular season with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Charleston Battery at Weidner Field.

The Switchbacks were relentless in their attempt to take an early lead in the first half, controlling the tempo with a 58.2% possession rate and firing 11 shots, with six of them coming from inside the box. Colorado Springs made it difficult for Charleston, holding them to just one shot and two touches in the opposition box before halftime.

After a scoreless first half, Colorado Springs broke through in the 56' when #27 Juan Tejada fired a shot that was initially saved by Charleston goalkeeper #56 Luis Zamudio and landed at the foot of #10 Adrien Perez, who directed the ball past the goal line and into the back of the net to give the Switchbacks a 1-0 lead.

Charleston evened the score in the 81' after #29 Jeremy Kelly found #13 Wilmer Cabrera, who ripped a shot from inside the box that beat goalkeeper #22 Colin Shutler to bring the match even at one.

With the match heading into extra time all tied at one, the Switchbacks did not let up on the attack. In the 90+5', #13 Stevie Echevarria made a perfect pass inside the six-yard box to #7 Jonas Fjeldberg, who squeezed a header just in between Zamudio and the post for what would be the game-winner and seal a 2-1 victory at home.

Shutler finished with three saves, and #12 Isaiah Foster made his presence felt on defense with four interceptions and two tackles.

The Switchbacks close out the month of July with a perfect 3-0-0 record in the USL Championship and head out to New Mexico for a matchup with New Mexico United on Saturday, August 1. Stay tuned for more updates and coverage, and be sure to follow us on social media @switchbacksfc or visit our website for the latest news and information.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 26, 2026

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