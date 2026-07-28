Myers, Ostrem Earn USL Championship Team of the Week Honors for Week 21

Published on July 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The USL Championship announced today the Team of the Week for Week 21 of the regular season, with Tampa Bay Rowdies Forward MD Myers and Defender Charlie Ostrem both earning a spot on the team following their performance in the club's 3-2 win at Miami FC.

This marks the second USL Championship Team of the Week selection for Myers this season. The 25-year-old attacker recorded the assist on Tampa Bay's opening goal in Miami, feeding teammate Russell Cicerone for a free run into the final third with a perfectly weighted pass from the halfway line in the 10th minute. Myers then found the back of the net two minutes later when he played a ball into open space for Sebastian Cruz down the right flank and then sprung forward to be in position to receive a return pass from Cruz inside the box and bury the ball into the bottom left corner.

Myers currently leads the Rowdies with six goals in the regular season and nine total goals across all competitions. He also ranks second on the squad with three assists.

Ostrem earns his first Team of the Week selection this season. The 26-year-old outside back notched his team-leading fifth assist of the regular season, delivering the pass to set up midfielder Marco Micaletto's game-winning goal in the 80th minute. Ostrem's five assists rank second among all players in the league. Ostrem also made vital defensive contributions for his side as the Rowdies fended off Miami down a man for the entire second half. He made four tackles, three recoveries, two clearances, and one interception in his 90-minute shift to help the Rowdies secure all three points off their in-state rivals.

This Saturday, the Rowdies return home to host Eastern Conference rivals Louisville City FC on Halfway to Gasparilla Night at Al Lang Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET, and the match will air exclusively on ESPN2 as part of the USL Championship slate of nationally broadcast matches.

In honor of Halfway to Gasparilla Night, the first 5,000 fans through the stadium gates can will receive free Rowdies Gasparilla beads. Fans can also enjoy $1 hot dogs, $3 water and soda, and $3 Michelob Ultras while supplies last. Following the final whistle, fans will be invited down onto the field to view a post-match fireworks show. Tickets for the match are available at rowdiessoccer.com/tickets.

USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 21

GK - Ethan Bandré, Loudoun United FC

D - Nico Benalcázar Benalcazar, Orange County SC

D - Jacob Erlandson, Loudoun United FC

D - Charlie Ostrem, Tampa Bay Rowdies

M - Memo Rodríguez, Sacramento Republic FC

M - Hugo Bacharach, Rhode Island FC

M - Mark-Anthony Kaye, Sacramento Republic FC

M - Eric Calvillo, El Paso Locomotive FC

F - MD Myers, Tampa Bay Rowdies

F - Kyle Edwards, Sacramento Republic FC

F - Khori Bennett, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Coach of the Week - Alan McCann, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Bench - Oliver Semmle (LEX), Haruki Yamazaki (DET), JP Scearce (PHX), Blaine Ferri (LEX), Mikey Maldonado (SA), Rubio Rubín (ELP), Abdellatif Aboukoura (LDN)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 28, 2026

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