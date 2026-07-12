Switchbacks Finish Prinx Tires USL Cup Group Play Perfect

Published on July 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release









Colorado Springs Switchbacks on game night

(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC) Colorado Springs Switchbacks on game night(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC)

Colorado Springs, CO - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC closed out group play in the Prinx Tires USL Cup with a commanding 3-0 victory over Orange County SC to finish with a perfect 4-0-0 record in Group 2.

From kickoff, the Switchbacks came out firing, applying an aggressive attack on the offensive side of the ball, recording 12 shots to go along with their 14 touches in the opposition box, and maintaining a controlling 66.6% possession rate, all before the end of the first half.

Coming out of the halftime break knotted up at 0-0, Switchbacks #20 Yosuke Hanya found #18 Aidan Rocha, who took a shot from outside the box that deflected off an Orange County defender and found the back of the net to open the scoring and give the Switchbacks a 1-0 lead in the 53'.

In the 81', #27 Juan Tejada won an aerial duel and made a beautiful pass to split two Orange County defenders to meet #17 Sadam Masereka at midfield, who took it himself inside the box and fired a shot past Orange County goalkeeper Tetsuya Kadono and into the lower left corner of the net.

With the full time whistle just minutes away, Colorado Springs did not let up on the gas. Continuing to apply pressure on offense, the Switchbacks showcased impressive passing accuracy when #13 Stevie Echevarria found Tejada in front of the net who calmly guided the ball across the goal line to add one more goal for good measure, and make it 3-0.

Colorado Springs finished with 20 shots including 11 from inside the box, highlighting their attacking intent throughout the night. Defensively, the Switchbacks were equally impressive, recording 14 interceptions while holding Orange County to just six total shots.

With a spot in the quarterfinals clinched in the Prinx Tires USL Cup after winning the group, Colorado Springs awaits the drawing that will determine who their opponent will be. The Switchbacks return home July 22 for a battle with Miami FC for their next USL Championship match.

The Switchbacks are back at home on July 22 to take on Miami FC. Stay tuned for more updates and coverage, and be sure to follow us on social media @switchbacksfc or visit our website for the latest news and information.

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Colin Shutler (2) OC: Tetsuya Kadono (5)

Goals: COS: Rocha (A: Hanya) (53'), Masereka (A:Tejada) (81'), Tejada (A: Echevarria) (90') OC: N/A

YC: COS: Foster (21'), Rocha (79'), Daroma (90+3') OC: Marinch (69')

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 11, 2026

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