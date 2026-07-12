Las Vegas Lights FC Completes Crazy Comeback for 3-2 Win over Monterey Bay FC

Published on July 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







Oalex Anderson entered the match as a second half substitute and bagged two late goals to flip the club's final USL Cup match on its head.

Las Vegas Lights FC stormed back for an incredible comeback victory over Monterey Bay FC on Saturday night in the club's final match of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup campaign.

The Lights found themselves in a 2-0-hole heading into halftime after conceding on two corner kicks in the first half. The team looked devoid of inspiration and in desperate need of answers.

Head Coach Devin Rensing found the correct answer in the halftime locker room with two clear choices: engage a press higher up the field to win the ball back and substitute Oalex Anderson into the match.

Immediately in the second half, the Lights looked like a team transformed. Their high press paid off in the 71st minute, as Nyk Sessock picked off a pass and fed the ball into Abraham Okyere. The Ghanaian cut onto his left foot and slotted home his finish into the bottom corner to cut the lead in half.

From there, Anderson stole the show. The center forward had looked lively already, with a breakaway and strong volley both saved well by the Monterey Bay goalkeeper. However, it wasn't until late on that he would finally find the back of the net.

First, in the 86th minute, Anderson received a pass from Carson Locker inside the box and fired home the equalizer in clinical fashion. Then, deep into stoppage time, Sessock picked out the St. Vincent & the Grenadines international with a pinpoint cross. Anderson laid out for an acrobatic side volley that rocketed into the back of the net to win the match.

Looking for the full highlights? Check them out on the club's official YouTube page: Watch Here

What They're Saying

MIDFIELDER MARC YBARRA

On his thoughts after the Lights' 3-2 comeback win...

Just great mentality from the guys, you know. We knew it was a slow start. We came in at halftime, and we knew we had to make some changes and just kept our belief, kept our work rate, really chased them down in the second half, hunted them, and it feels great to turn it around, get the win, and leave here with 3 points.

On what changed at halftime...

Yeah, I think the staff let us know and and we knew ourselves that it wasn't good enough. We let them get on the front foot. They had two early goals and we're chasing it from there and we just knew we had to come out.

We had to put them under pressure. We started extending our pressure all the way. We got after them, and the guys just didn't give up. The guys at the front of the field like Oalex and Carson were chasing them down, and rushing them, and then our guys in the back took care of everything. They ate up everything that came in their direction, so it was a great effort from front to back, and we didn't let them get comfortable in the second half and turned it around.

On what he thinks about Oalex Anderson's performance...

It's great. He's a huge threat. He comes on and adds those goals up top. The last goal was obviously, unbelievable. He's a great talent, so, it's great to have that guy with us.

HEAD COACH DEVIN RENSING

On what he thought of the performance in the win...

The guys showed a lot of heart and character in the second half, so I'm really proud of them. They didn't give up, they fought hard. They represented the club very well.

In the first half we came out flat, which is a trend that we continue to do. We have to break it if we're going to make a run in the league. But we're really proud of the second half and how they played and how they performed.

On having Shawn Smart back on the pitch after a a long injury...

Yeah, we're getting some guys back healthy. That's important. Our performance staff does a great job making sure those guys are healthy and it was good to have him back and see him playing on the front foot.

On Oalex Anderson's performance and two goals...

Yeah, he scores goals and he's a handful. Fast... speed kills, and that's what he is.

He keeps the defensive line and the other team on their toes, and that opens up space underneath them. If we're not exposing them in the back with his speed, that opens up space underneath.

So yeah, great to see him get a couple of goals.

Summary

Las Vegas Lights FC Starting XI:

Lanphier (GK), Smart, Ofeimu, Jones, Sessock, Probo, Ybarra (c), Locker, Bwana, Okyere, Arteaga

Monterey Bay FC Starting XI:

Dalton (GK), Elliot, Egwu, Farnsworth, Ritchie, Joseph, Rebollar, Ross, Lomtadze, Blancas, Saidi

Goals:

MB - Zackery Farnsworth - 4 ¬Â²

MB - Belmar Joseph - 30 ¬Â²

LV - Abraham Okyere (assist: Sessock) - 71 ¬Â²

LV - Oalex Anderson (assist: Locker) - 86 ¬Â²

LV - Oalex Anderson (assist: Sessock) - 90+3 ¬Â²

Next Up

The Lights play two matches on the road in the league before heading back home to Cashman Field for Aces Night on August 1 against Phoenix Rising FC. Get tickets NOW at lightsfc.com/tickets.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 11, 2026

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