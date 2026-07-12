Republic FC's USL Cup Run Ends with Hard-Fought Loss to AC Boise

Published on July 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Playing its second game in four days, Republic FC's Prinx Tires USL Cup comes to a close as the club suffers its first defeat of the tournament against AC Boise by a score of 2-0 on Saturday night. Republic FC finish in second place of Group 1 with eight points.

Republic FC carried the possession in the opening minutes, bu AC Boise got on the board first against the run of play. Nick Moon began a passing sequence with Thomas Amang that led to Moon receiving the ball inside the box, where he would slot a shot past Danny Vitiello.

Sacramento nearly responded in the 17th minute as Memo Rodriguez sent a through ball to Mayele Malango on the left flank. Malango put a ball to Kyle Edwards inside the 18-yard box and with a spin, Edwards got enough separation to put a shot on target, only for the attempt to be blocked by the goalkeeper.

Republic FC got another close chance in the 36th minute. Once again it was Malango building the play on the left, lofting in a ball for Blake Willey. His header redirected the ball towards goal, but the keeper got a hand up to push it over the crossbar.

The Indomitable Club came out of the break on the front foot and again held the majority of the possession. AC Boise withstood the pressure and found another opportunity for a two goal advantage. Substitute Omar Yehya got the ball on the left and put a pass to Tumi Moshobane for a strong shot to the back of the net.

With the book closed on the USL Cup, Republic FC now turns its focus to regular season play. After picking up three points and jumping five spots in the standings with a midweek win over Rhode Island FC, the Indomitable Club prepares for a crucial stretch of games, starting with a trip to the East Coast to face Charleston Battery next Saturday. That match from Patriots Point kicks off at 4:30 p.m. PT and fans can tune in to catch the action on FOX40+, FOX40.com, and ESPN+.

Sacramento Republic FC 0 - 2 Athletic Club Boise

Prinx Tires USL Cup

Athletic Club Boise Stadium, Boise, Idaho

July 11, 2026

Scoring Summary: SAC - none; ACB - Nick Moon (Thomas Amang) 7', Tumi Moshobane (Omar Yehya) 64'

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Mark-Anthony Kaye (caution) 27'; ACB - none

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond (C), Aaron Essel, Jack Gurr, Danny Crisostomo, Mark-Anthony Kaye (Pep Casas 72'), Blake Willey, Memo Rodriguez (Arturo Rodriguez 72'), Mayele Malango (Ryan Spaulding 72') (Dominik Wanner 78'), Tyler Wolff, Kyle Edwards (Forster Ajago 62')

Unused substitutes: Jacob Randolph, Chibi Ukaegbu

Stats: Shots: 14, Shots on Goal: 6, Saves: 1, Fouls: 9, Corner Kicks: 8, Offsides: 2

Athletic Club Boise: Jonathan Kliewer, Jake Crull, Jake Dengler (C), Joshua Yaro, Nick Moon, Dominic Gasso (Joe Hanson 90+4'), Philip Mayaka, Tumi Moshobane, Jonathan Ricketts, Thomas Amang (Omar Yehya 62'), Denys Kostyshyn (Blake Bodily 90+3')

Unused substitutes: Joseph Andema, Keegan Oyler, Moussa Ndiaye, Hayden Sargis

Stats: Shots: 7, Shots on Goal: 3, Saves: 6, Fouls: 7, Corner Kicks: 1, Offsides: 1







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 11, 2026

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