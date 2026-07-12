Hartford Athletic Downs Westchester SC, Punches Ticket To Knockout Round Of Prinx Tires USL Cup
Published on July 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic News Release
HARTFORD, Conn. - For the second straight season, Hartford Athletic advances to the knockout round of Prinx Tires United Soccer League Cup with a decisive 2-1 win over Westchester SC of the USL League One on Saturday night.
Hartford finishes group action with a 3-0-1 overall record, advancing to the knockout round. Westchester SC bows out with an 0-3-1 overall mark.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Hartford struck the goal early in the contest as Barry Coffey found a loose ball deep in the crease and sent tapped it home, giving the hosts a 1-0 edge in the 14th minute with his third straight tally.
Augi Williams doubled Athletic's lead in the 42nd minute, sending a long ball on goal that pounced the goalkeeper and made its way over the goal line.
Westchester SC dwindled Hartford's lead to 2-1 in first half stoppage time as Maximus Jennings shot home a long ball that was set up on a pass by Aleksei Armas.
Coffey was awarded a penalty kick for Hartford in the 55th minute but was denied on his attempt, sticking the score at 2-1.
Westchester SC upped the pressure in the late going with Enzo Carvalho standing tall between the pipes, holding on for a 2-1 victory. Carvalho finished the night with four saves.
SERIES NOTES
Tonight marked just the second all-time meeting between the two teams.
NEXT UP
Hartford returns to USL Championship action on Saturday, July 25th, at regional rival Rhode Island FC. With the win in the Prinx Tires USL Cup, Athletic will find out their next opponent in the tournament on Monday, July 13th.
For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the club via social media on 'X', Facebook, Tik Tok, and Instagram @hfdathletic.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 11, 2026
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