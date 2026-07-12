Rhode Island FC Goalkeeper Koke Vegas Buries Winning Penalty in Dramatic Shootout Win vs. Brooklyn FC

Published on July 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, RI - Rhode Island FC closed out its 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup campaign in style on Saturday, defeating Brooklyn FC 4-3 in a dramatic penalty shootout after a 1-1 tie in regulation at Centreville Bank Stadium. After Juan Carlos Obregón Jr.'s second-half free kick canceled out Agustín "Pity" Rodríguez's first career RIFC goal to send the game to the spot, RIFC goalkeeper Koke Vegas made a save and buried the winning penalty to lift the Ocean State club to victory in the shootout.

The game started slow, but Brooklyn FC (2W-1L-1T) was the first to test the frame in the 19th minute when Pierre Da Silva made a brilliant solo run from inside his own half, evading Aldair Sanchez's challenge and setting up a one-on-one opportunity. The forward quickly fired a low shot towards goal, forcing the first save of the night from Vegas.

Rhode Island FC (1W-1L-2T) responded well to the early chance and did not take long to open the scoring. Jojea Kwizera sliced open Brooklyn's back line in the 19th minute, flying down the right wing and dribbling into the box. The crafty winger quickly moved through a pair of defenders before cutting a dangerous ball across the face of goal, and Pity calmly finished the cross at the back post to put RIFC in front with his first career goal for the club.

In the 27th minute, the Ocean State club nearly doubled the lead when Noah Fuson raced into the final third on the counter, playing Leo Afonso through on goal. Afonso lined up a powerful effort, but could not keep it down as the shot flew over the crossbar. 13 minutes later, Afonso nearly scored the goal of the season when he plucked a ball out of the air at the top of the box, drilling a volley on frame that rattled the woodwork.

Despite being on the wrong end of a 10-3 shot deficit through the first 45 minutes, Brooklyn responded in style deep into first-half stoppage time, equalizing with a spectacular free kick as the last action of the half. Obregón stepped up to take the free kick, picking out the top-right corner with a powerful curling strike that beat a diving Vegas to knot the game at 1-1.

After Frank Nodarse was shown a second yellow card early in the second half for a foul on Obregón, 10-man Rhode Island FC nearly found the go-ahead goal in the 59th minute when Afonso lobbed a pass over the Brooklyn back line to Nick Scardina. Closing in on goal, Scardina's low shot was denied by a sharp reflex save from Brooklyn goalkeeper Lukas Burns. Two minutes later, Brooklyn midfielder CJ Olney raced end-to-end on the counter, dribbling past several defenders before his shot was tipped over the bar by Vegas.

Both teams continued to exchange dangerous opportunities as the half wore on. Afonso came closest to the game-winner in the 75th minute, forcing a diving save out of Burns with a powerful free kick.

In the final 10 minutes, Vegas came up with a pair of vital stops against Obregón to keep the game level. The most crucial save came in the third minute of second-half stoppage time, when Obregón ran into wide-open space and got on the end of a cross at the goalmouth. Taking the ball down quickly, he fired a left-footed effort on frame from point-blank range, but Vegas stood tall with an incredible stop to tip the ball over the bar. The save was as close as either team got to the game-winning goal in stoppage time, sending the contest into a penalty-shootout.

Vegas was once again the hero from the spot, delivering on both ends of the ball in a historic finish to win the shootout. He gave RIFC the lead in the second round with a diving save against Rocco Romeo, putting the Ocean State club ahead heading into the final round of penalties. With the game on the line, Vegas stepped up on the other end and drilled home the winning penalty, converting the first spot kick of his professional career to end RIFC's 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup campaign on a high note.

Up next, RIFC return to regular-season action at Centreville Bank Stadium when it completes its two-game homestand vs. regional rival Hartford Athletic on Saturday, July 18, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to the next home game are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

RI - Agustín "Pity" Rodríguez (Jojea Kwizera), 19th minute: Pity slots Kwizera's close-range cross into the bottom-left corner. RI 1, BKN 0

BKN - Juan Carlos Obregon Jr., 45+4th minute: Obregon finds the top-right corner with a spectacular free kick. RI 1, BKN 1

PENALTY SUMMARY

RI: Nick Scardina (Scored), Amos Shapiro-Thompson (Scored), Leo Afonso (Scored), JJ Williams (Saved), Koke Vegas (Scored)

BKN: Tommy McNamara (Scored), Rocco Romeo (Saved), Stefan Stojanovic (Scored), Ryan McLaughlin (Scored), Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. (Missed)

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Dwayne Atkinson made his fourth start of the season.

Dani Rovira made his second career start for Rhode Island FC, and the first of his USL Cup career.

Agustín "Pity" Rodríguez scored his first career goal for Rhode Island FC.

Jojea Kwizera assisted his first goal of the season across all competitions. His nine career assists for RIFC are tied for third place in club history.

CJ Williams returned from a 13-game injury absence, coming on as a second-half substitute in the 76th minute.

Koke Vegas made five saves to preserve the tie in regulation, before burying the first penalty kick of his professional career to win the shootout.

Vegas has now recorded saves in three-straight penalty shootouts for Rhode Island FC. He is the first keeper in club history to convert a penalty kick.

Rhode Island FC has won both penalty shootouts in its 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup campaign.

Rhode Island FC defenders Frank Nodarse and Grant Stoneman were shown red cards in the second half, and will be unavailable for selection in RIFC's opening game of the 2027 USL Cup.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Koke Vegas

Game stats and information available here.

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, subscribe to RIFC's monthly newsletter, follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, X and LinkedIn, and download the official team app.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 11, 2026

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