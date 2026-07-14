Aidan Rocha Named to Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round Bench for Round 4

Published on July 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC officially announce that midfielder Aidan Rocha has earned a spot on the Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round Bench for Round Four.

Rocha made his presence felt throughout the match against Orange County SC. Making an impact offensively and defensively, contributing one of the Switchbacks' three goals of the night and five duels won.

Rocha opened up the scoring for the Switchbacks coming out of the halftime break. In the 53', #20 Yosuke Hanya found Rocha, who took a shot from outside the box that deflected off an Orange County defender and found its way across the goal line to give the Switchbacks a 1-0 lead.

Throughout the match, Rocha recorded two shots, won five tackles, made seven final third entries, and finished with an 88.1% passing accuracy.

The Switchbacks return home on July 22 for a battle with Miami FC for their next USL Championship match. Stay tuned for more updates and coverage, and be sure to follow us on social media @switchbacksfc or visit our website for the latest news and information.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.