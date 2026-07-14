Aidan Rocha Named to Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round Bench for Round 4
Published on July 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC officially announce that midfielder Aidan Rocha has earned a spot on the Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round Bench for Round Four.
Rocha made his presence felt throughout the match against Orange County SC. Making an impact offensively and defensively, contributing one of the Switchbacks' three goals of the night and five duels won.
Rocha opened up the scoring for the Switchbacks coming out of the halftime break. In the 53', #20 Yosuke Hanya found Rocha, who took a shot from outside the box that deflected off an Orange County defender and found its way across the goal line to give the Switchbacks a 1-0 lead.
Throughout the match, Rocha recorded two shots, won five tackles, made seven final third entries, and finished with an 88.1% passing accuracy.
The Switchbacks return home on July 22 for a battle with Miami FC for their next USL Championship match. Stay tuned for more updates and coverage, and be sure to follow us on social media @switchbacksfc or visit our website for the latest news and information.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 14, 2026
- Las Vegas Lights FC Defender Nyk Sessock Named to Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round for Round 4 - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Aaron Molloy Named to Prinx Tires USL Cup Round 4 Team of the Round for Two-Assist Performance - Lexington SC
- Aidan Rocha Named to Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round Bench for Round 4 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Loudoun United FC Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Children's National - Loudoun United FC
- LSC to Host New Mexico United with Hopes of Extending League Win Streak to Four - Lexington SC
- Indy Eleven Signs Defender Nabi Kibunguchy - Indy Eleven
- Loudoun United FC to Face D.C. United in 2026 DMV Derby at Audi Field - Loudoun United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Stories
- Aidan Rocha Named to Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round Bench for Round 4
- Switchbacks Finish Prinx Tires USL Cup Group Play Perfect
- Three Switchbacks Players Named to Team of the Week for Week 17/18
- Adrien Perez Named Player of the Week for Week 17/18
- Switchbacks Pick up Three Points at Home against Phoenix Rising FC