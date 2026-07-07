Adrien Perez Named Player of the Week for Week 17/18

Published on July 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC officially announced today that Adrien Perez has been named USL Championship's Player of the Week, presented by SiteOne, for week 17/18 of the 2026 season.

Perez had a perfect performance on Saturday night against Phoenix Rising FC at home, netting two goals and earning an assist, playing a key part in the Switchbacks' comeback.

Perez scored his first goal of the night 34', equalizing the score. #8 Frank Daroma found Perez, who fired a strike from outside the box and into the back of the net for his second goal of the season.

Then at the start of the second half, the Switchbacks were awarded a corner in the 48' which was taken by Perez, who found #23 Garven Metusala in front of the net as he welcomed himself back to Colorado Springs with a header that got past Phoenix's goalkeeper.

The last goal from Perez for the night happened in the 79'. #18 Aidan Rocha made a pass through two Phoenix defenders to Perez, who dribbled the ball into the box and calmly drove the ball off his left foot, finding the bottom right corner of the net.

Throughout the entire night, Perez had four shots on target, made six final third entries, and held a passing accuracy of 74%.

The Switchbacks head on the road to battle Orange County SC in the last match of the group stage in the Prinx Tires USL Cup on July 11. Stay tuned for more updates and coverage, and be sure to follow us on social media @switchbacksfc or visit our website for the latest news and information.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 7, 2026

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