Rhode Island FC Signs Forward Osman Foyo from English Football League Club AFC Wimbledon

Published on July 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today it has signed forward Osman Foyo from English Football League club AFC Wimbledon on a multi-year deal, pending league and federation approval. The 21-year-old joins Rhode Island FC after spending four years in the English Football League Pyramid, where he most recently completed a successful loan spell with English National League club Sutton United FC.

"Osman is an attack-minded player that will bring speed and physicality to our attack," said Rhode Island FC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith. "He has valuable experience in the English Football Pyramid at a young age, and has competed at a very high level throughout his youth and professional career."

Foyo comes to the Ocean State following a 1.5-year stay at AFC Wimbledon, where he made 15 appearances across two seasons before spending most of the 2025/26 season at National League side Sutton United FC. At Sutton, he scored two goals and recorded one assist in 10 league appearances.

Foyo, who was born in the Netherlands before moving to England at a young age, began his playing career in the youth academy system of English Premier League club Chelsea FC. After spending time with the academies of Norwich City FC and Ipswich Town FC, he eventually signed his first professional contract with Ipswich in 2023.

After signing at Ipswich, Foyo split the first year of his professional career across two loan spells, first making three appearances for National League South club Torquay United FC, before spending the back half of the season for National League South club Wellington United FC. Ahead of the 2024/25 season, Foyo joined the Premier League-bound Ipswich for its preseason tour in Germany before once again heading out on loan to the National League South, where he enjoyed a breakout season with Chelmsford City FC.

Foyo almost immediately took on a starting role at Chelmsford, scoring 12 goals and adding four assists in 21 league appearances. His first professional goal on Aug. 31, 2024 against Truro City began a blistering six-game goal contribution streak where he scored six goals and assisted one in less than two months. His career-best season earned him a move to EFL League One the next season, where he signed for Wimbledon in January 2025.

Foyo will be available for selection following the approval of his ITC and Visa.

Name: Osman Foyo

Position: Forward

Height: 6-4

Weight: 198 lbs.

Birthday: Oct. 3, 2004

Hometown: London, England

Previous teams: Sutton United FC, AFC Wimbledon, Chelmsford City FC, Welling United FC, Torquay United FC, Ipswich Town FC

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, subscribe to RIFC's monthly newsletter, follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, X and LinkedIn, and download the official team app.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 23, 2026

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