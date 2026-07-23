Roll Unidos - New Mexico United Looks to Keep Run of Form Going in Alabama

Published on July 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







New Mexico United looks to keep the good times going in Alabama on Friday night as they travel to take on Birmingham Legion FC. United is looking to pick up their first win against the Yellowhammer State side. The venue as well will be a little different as this match will take place at the Dunnavant Valley Fields where the Legion train.

No Scotland No Party! - Greg Hurst has been one of the most consistent players since he joined New Mexico United in 2023. In the clubs last match against Lexington SC the Scotsman bagged his second brace of the season for the Black and Yellow. Not only that but Hurst is quickly approaching the all time goal record for New Mexico United as he is only eight behind Chris Wehan. Hurst is looking to keep the good times rolling as they head into Alabama.

It's a me Romario - One of Legions veteran leaders has ties to the black and yellow and is looking to make an impact against his former club. Romario Williams joined New Mexico United in the middle of the 2022 season and helped United make an unprecedented run to the USL Playoffs under now FC Dallas head coach Eric Quill. After a short stint with New Mexico he headed up interstate 25 to play for Rocky Mountain Rival Colorado Springs Switchbacks where he was a thorn in the side for New Mexico. Now in Birmingham he has a chance to do it again to his former team.

Where to Watch:

In Person: Dunnavant Valley Fields

TV: MY50 and Estrella TV

Streaming: ESPN+ and KRQE.com

Radio: N/A

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 23, 2026

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