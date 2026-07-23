Loudoun United FC and Forward Arquímides Ordóñez Agree to Mutually Terminate Contract

Published on July 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC announce that the club and forward Arquímides Ordóñez have mutually agreed to terminate his contract.

"We would like to thank Quimi for his commitment and professionalism throughout his time at Loudoun United FC," said Alen Marcina, Sporting Director for Loudoun United FC. "He has been a valued member of our sporting group, and we sincerely appreciate his contributions on and off the field. We wish Quimi every success in the next chapter of his journey."

Ordóñez joined Loudoun United in August 2025 and scored seven goals in USL Championship play across two seasons with the club. The Guatemala international was voted USL Championship Player of the Week after scoring twice in the Red-and-White's 3-2 comeback victory over Indy Eleven in August 2025. He also earned Team of the Week bench honors in Week 26 of the 2025 season and Matchweek 13 of the 2026 season.

Thank you, Quimi. You will always be a part of the Red-and-White family.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 23, 2026

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