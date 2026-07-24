Oakland Roots SC Agree to Loan Ali Elmasnaouy to Spokane Velocity for the Remainder of the 2026 Season
Published on July 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots SC News Release
Oakland Roots have loaned Midfielder Ali Elmasnaouy to USL League One side Spokane Velocity FC on a season long loan. Elmasnaouy has been with Oakland Roots since 2024 and is a product of Project 51O the reserve side of Oakland Roots.
Elmasnaouy first joined Project 51O in early August 2022, immediately helping the team win the UPSL NorCal Regular Season Conference Championship for Fall 2022. In just under three full years with Project 51O, he helped win four trophies in total, including the Fall 2023 UPSL NorCal South Playoff Conference Championship, the Fall 2024 UPSL NorCal South Regular Season Conference Championship, and the Fall 2024 NorCal South Playoff Conference Championship. He was also part of the USL League Two Project 51O side that went to the 2024 USL League Two Western Conference Finals.
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