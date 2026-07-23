Loudoun United Looks to Earn Road Result against Indy Eleven

Published on July 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC travels to Indianapolis to face Indy Eleven in USL Championship action. Kickoff at Michael A. Carroll Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET, as the Red-and-White look to earn an important result on the road.

The Matchup

Loudoun United enters Saturday's match following a 1-1 draw against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Segra Field. After falling behind from the penalty spot in the first half, Loudoun continued to push forward and found a deserved equalizer through Thorleifur Úlfarsson in the 82nd minute.

Saturday's match provides Loudoun with another opportunity to build on its resilient performance against Tampa Bay and carry that momentum into a challenging road environment. The Red-and-White will look to remain organized defensively, compete for control in the midfield and create opportunities against an Indy side that has produced strong results at home this season.

Indy Eleven returns to Michael A. Carroll Stadium following a 2-0 road defeat against Detroit City FC on July 18. Before its recent road trip, Indy earned a 2-0 victory over the Charleston Battery on July 4, extending the club's USL Championship home unbeaten streak to 10 matches. Loudoun will aim to start quickly, manage Indy's attacking threats and capitalize on opportunities in the final third as the two Eastern Conference opponents meet on Saturday night.

Thoughts from the Club

Head Coach Anthony Limbrick on the challenge Indy Eleven presents and how Loudoun can find success:

"Indy is a very tough, physical and aggressive team with a lot of size, and they look to get the ball into the box quickly. We will have to defend our box very well and be aware of the USL Championship experience they have in their team. At the same time, I believe we can attack them and score goals. We showed that against Tampa Bay, one of the better defensive teams in the league, and we want to continue that this weekend."

Notes

Loudoun United FC holds a 3-1-7 all-time record against Indy Eleven.

Jacob Erlandson is three matches away from recording 50 USL Championship regular season appearances in his career.

Pacifique Niyongabire is four matches away from recording 50 USL Championship regular season appearances in his career.

Kwame Awuah is five matches away from recording 100 appearances across all competitions for Loudoun United.

Abdellatif Aboukoura is seven matches away from recording 100 appearances across all competitions for Loudoun United.

How Can I Follow the Match?

Saturday's USL Championship match against Indy Eleven kicks off at 7 p.m. ET at Michael A. Carroll Stadium and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Follow Loudoun United FC

To keep up with news and information on the team, follow @loudoununitedfc on X and Instagram.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 23, 2026

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