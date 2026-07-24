MUSC Match Preview: Colorado Springs vs. Charleston

Published on July 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







The Charleston Battery hit the road to face Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Sat., July 25, in Week 21 of the USL Championship regular season. Kickoff at Weidner Field is set for 9 p.m. ET, and the game will stream for free on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Charleston and Colorado Springs clash for the first and only time of the regular season as cross-conference adversaries.

The Battery (8W-5L-3D, 27pts) were also in interconference play last week when they played Sacramento Republic FC to a 1-1 draw at Patriots Point. Charleston clawed back from a 0-1 deficit and tied the game with Emilio Ycaza's conversion from the penalty spot. However, the Battery were unable to capitalize on the man advantage they received after the equalizer, and the points were shared.

Switchbacks FC (6W-5L-4D, 22pts) have had a busy week after playing Miami FC on Wednesday, a 2-0 victory at home. The game appeared destined to end in a scoreless draw until Khori Bennett scored two goals in the final 10 minutes of normal time to secure the win for the hosts.

Looking at their respective tables, Charleston are second in the Eastern Conference and Colorado Springs are fourth in the Western Conference.

Storylines of the Match

Mile-High Matchday - The Battery will be playing in one of the more unique settings in the league on Saturday, as Colorado Springs sits 6,035 feet (just over one mile) above sea level. Similar to teams playing at the Estadio Azteca during this past World Cup, the high altitude will be another matchday element for Charleston to prepare for.

Top Attacks Clash - Saturday's game will be appointment viewing for fans who enjoy high-octane offenses. Charleston and Colorado Springs represent the league's No. 1 and No. 2 attacking teams, respectively, in goals scored per match, and both lead their conferences in total goals scored so far this season.

All-Time Series - Charleston and Colorado Springs have completed four meetings with each other since 2022, not including the abandoned game in 2025. The last meeting was the Battery's 5-0 victory over Switchbacks FC on Oct. 13, 2025, which came two days after the originally scheduled game that was deemed abandoned due to the severe storms that impacted the playing conditions. Charleston have one win in the series compared to Colorado Springs' two, along with one draw.

Interconference Record - The Battery will be aiming for good fortune in interconference play this weekend as the club currently has a 1W-1L-1D record against Western Conference sides. Charleston's lone trip out west to date was a 1-0 loss against New Mexico, but at home the Battery defeated FC Tulsa, 5-1, and drew with Sacramento, 1-1.

Foster Returns to Colorado - For the third consecutive league game, Charleston's Maalique Foster will be facing a former club of his. Foster competed for Switchbacks FC in 2023-24, making 54 appearances and scoring eight goals, one of which was at the Battery's expense in 2023.

Ones to Watch - Two players to keep an eye on will be Charleston's Miguel Berry and Colorado Springs' Khori Bennett. Berry could be poised for an elevated role in the absence of Colton Swan this weekend, and the veteran striker has excelled away from home, with all four of his goals coming in road games. Bennett, on the other hand, is the co-leader in the Championship Golden Boot race with 11 league goals after scoring twice on Wednesday against Miami.

Kelly 100 - Jeremy Kelly is on milestone watch this weekend as the veteran midfielder is one game shy of 100 career appearances in the USL Championship regular season.

Smith Returns - Charleston will receive a boost defensively with the return of Graham Smith's availability. The Colorado native served a one-game suspension last week for the red card he received in the preceding league match.

Swan on International Duty - This weekend will be the Battery's first game without Colton Swan while the striker is with the United States youth national team for the Concacaf U-20 Championship. Battery fans may want to keep an eye on FS2 for Swan at the same time as the Colorado Springs-Charleston game, as the USYNT kick off against Haiti at 9 p.m. ET. The tournament serves as the confederation's qualifying competition for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2027 Pan American Games.

From the Training Ground

MATCH INFO

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Charleston Battery

Saturday, July 25 - 9 p.m. ET Kickoff

Weidner Field

HOW TO WATCH:

Saturday's match will stream for free on the CBS Sports Golazo Network and through the league's YouTube channel for free internationally.

The Golazo Network can be accessed for free via the CBS Sports App (under the 'Live TV' section), PlutoTV, Roku TV, the Paramount+ app (no subscription needed), or on the channel's website: https://www.cbssports.com/watch/cbs-sports-golazo-network.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 23, 2026

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