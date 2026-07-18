Amann's Record Hat Trick Powers Hounds Past Louisville

Published on July 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - Trevor Amann made USL Championship history with the fastest hat trick ever in the league - three goals only 3 minutes and 27 seconds apart - and the Pittsburgh Riverhounds came away with a 3-1 win over Louisville City FC today at F.N.B. Stadium.

The win was the first for the Hounds (7-6-2) at home against Louisville (7-6-3) in an all-time series that has been largely dominated by the road teams, and it also completed the Hounds' first season sweep of Louisville.

Jansen Wilson scored from the penalty spot to end the Hounds' shutout bid in a match that was aired nationally on CBS, marking the Hounds' first network TV appearance since winning the USL Championship Final last November.

First half

The battle between the reigning league champ Hounds and the reigning Players' Shield holders Louisville began like a playoff match with both teams feeling their way into the match.

Louisville had 57 percent of the ball before the break, and the first shot on target didn't come until the 16th minute, when Danny Griffin tried to poke home the loose ball from a corner kick, but goalkeeper Danny Faundez smothered the attempt while taking contact.

Louisville's most dangerous moments came from high crosses into the box from open play and set pieces, but headed attempts by both Sean Totsch and Chris Donovan were off target as Hounds goalkeeper Nico Campuzano needed to make only one save.

Second half

Where the Hounds had chances but only two on target in the first half, Amann began the second by peppering the back of the net.

Amann received a pass from Jackson Walti, who continued his run from the right to draw the defense and allow Amann room to shoot. The in-form forward made no mistake, ripping a shot under the crossbar just 71 seconds after play resumed to score for the third consecutive match.

The celebrations had barely subsided when Perrin Barnes found room to cross from the right side. Barnes had Amann making a central run and Albert Dikwa nearer to the back post, and Amann was first up to head the ball back across goal and into the right side of the net.

The natural hat trick was completed in the 50th minute, this time with Robbie Mertz providing the service. Amann started at the back post but bent his run sharply inward for a second headed goal and the fastest hat trick in both 27 years of the Hounds and 17 seasons of the Championship. Amann's new league record of 3:42 is just over half of the old record of 7:17, which was held by one-time Hounds forward Dane Kelly, who accomplished his feat in 2017 for Reno 1868 FC.

Louisville got its goal in the 68th minute from the penalty spot after Victor Souza was called for handling inside the penalty area while leaping to block a free kick. Wilson sent Campuzano the wrong direction with his finish, but the penalty kick would be Louisville's last shot on target in the match.

The Hounds were happy to sit back and protect their lead. Louisville held more than two-thirds of possession over the final 15 minutes, but it was the Hounds who had the best chances on the counter, most notably a shot by Charles Ahl that forced a diving save by Faundez in the 88th minute.

Hounds Man of the Match

Trevor Amann made history with the first Hounds hat trick since Bertin Jacquesson scored three against Miami FC on Oct. 5, 2024. Amann accomplished his three goal feat with just 12 touches on the ball before getting his curtain call in the 63rd minute.

What's next?

The Hounds will try to keep their home momentum going with another challenging match, this one a rematch of last year's Eastern Conference Final when they host Rhode Island FC on Saturday, July 25 at F.N.B. Stadium.

Riverhounds SC lineup (4-3-3) - Nico Campuzano; Lasse Kelp, Owen Mikoy, Victor Souza, Perrin Barnes (Illal Osumanu 88'); Robbie Mertz (Charles Ahl 78'), Jackson Walti, Danny Griffin; Albert Dikwa, Trevor Amann (Junior Etou 63'), Eliot Goldthorp (Max Viera 78')

Louisville City FC lineup (5-3-2) - Danny Faundez; Jake Morris, Amadou Dia (Manny Perez 55'), Kyle Adams, Sean Totsch, Sam Gleadle (Ray Serrano 55'); Zach Duncan (Mukwelle Akale 80'), Kevon Lambert, Taylor Davila (Tola Showunmi 55'); Jansen Wilson (Evan Davila 90+1'), Chris Donovan

Scoring summary

PIT - Trevor Amann 47' (Jackson Walti)

PIT - Trevor Amann 48' (Perrin Barnes)

PIT - Trevor Amann 50' (Robbie Mertz)

LOU - Jansen Wilson 68' (penalty)

Discipline summary

LOU - Kyle Adams 13' (caution - tactical foul)

PIT - Victor Souza 29' (caution - reckless foul)

LOU - Sean Totsch 55' (caution - tactical foul)

LOU - Manny Perez 73' (caution - reckless foul)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 18, 2026

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