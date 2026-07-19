Hartford Athletic Falls 1-0 to Rhode Island FC in Return to USL Championship Play

Published on July 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - After a rainy evening at Centreville Bank Stadium, Rhode Island FC shut out the Hartford Athletic 1-0 in a return to United Soccer League Championship Eastern Conference action.

Athletic fall to ninth in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 4-4-7, while Rhode Island FC leapfrog their way into the playoff picture at 5-4-5.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

During the first 10 minutes of play, both goalies had to exit their boxes to make key plays to keep it a nil-nil tie.

In the 20th minute, Rhode Island FC's Frank Nodarse touched one in off a pass from Jojea Kwizera, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead.

In the 51st minute, Baboucarr Njie sent a cross pass to Abdullah Taofeek, but it was just out of reach for a header.

Hartford's Barry Coffey had a strong chance to tie it up with a shot in the 82nd minute, but it was just a bit off to the wayside.

In the 90th minute, Nije sent a strong placed free kick into the box, yet after three key defensive headers from Rhode Island, the hosts cleared it and prevented the late Hartford goal.

SERIES NOTES:

After the 8th addition of El Clamico, Hartford now has a lifetime record of 1-3-4 against Rhode Island FC.

NEXT UP:

Hartford travels to Arizona to take on Phoenix Rising FC in cross-conference action on Saturday, July 25th, at 10:30 p.m ET.

For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the club via social media on 'X', Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram @hfdathletic.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 18, 2026

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