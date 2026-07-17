Hartford Athletic Ignites Rivalry at Rhode Island FC

Published on July 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - For the third time in 2026 Hartford Athletic is set to battle regional rival Rhode Island FC on Saturday, July 18th. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

HARTFORD ATHLETIC VS. RHODE ISLAND FC

WHEN: Saturday, July 18th, 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Centreville Stadium, Pawtucket, RI

HOW TO WATCH: The WAX, WFSB.com, ESPN+

RIVALRY RENEWED

Having gone 0-1-1 against their regional rival so far this season, this match means more to Hartford than just three potential points in the standings. Coming off a clinching victory in the Prinx Tires USL Cup and having scored four goals across their last two outings, Athletic is rejuvenated and ready to put up a strong showing on the road this Saturday. Most importantly, Hartford's offense has come alive as of late, largely thanks to Barry Coffey, who has scored three goals in the club's last two contests.

SCOUTING REPORT

Rhode Island FC arrives for Saturday's matchup sporting a 4-5-4 (W-L-D) overall record in league play this season, sitting on the bubble of the USL Championship playoff picture. Last time out, they drew 1-1 with Brooklyn FC in their final bout of the Prinx Tires USL Cup before claiming victory on penalty kicks. Rhode Island FC's last victory in the USL Championship came against Loudoun United FC on June 13, while J.J. Williams leads the club offensively with six goals and four assists in 12 appearances.

BEFORE THE HUDDLE

"We have a rash of injuries right now as bad as I've seen in the last few years," said General Manager and Head Coach Brendan Burke. "Everyone has to be prepared to contribute to chasing a result this weekend - whatever it takes."

For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the club via social media on 'X', Facebook, Tik Tok and Instagram @hfdathletic.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 17, 2026

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